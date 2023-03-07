What EU countries lack to lift 20 million children out of poverty

One in four children in the EU is at risk of poverty or social exclusion, which amounts to twenty million children under the age of eighteen without secure fundamental rights.

The situation is particularly critical in countries such as Romania, Spain and Italy, but no member state is free from child poverty. In Germany, for example, there are over 2 million children living in poverty or social exclusion. In Sweden, this scourge affects almost two out of ten children.

The curren...