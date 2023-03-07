Ad
euobserver
EU target is to reduce by 2030 the number of children in poverty or social exclusion by at least 5 million. (Photo: Unsplash)

What EU countries lack to lift 20 million children out of poverty

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

One in four children in the EU is at risk of poverty or social exclusion, which amounts to twenty million children under the age of eighteen without secure fundamental rights.

The situation is particularly critical in countries such as Romania, Spain and Italy, but no member state is free from child poverty. In Germany, for example, there are over 2 million children living in poverty or social exclusion. In Sweden, this scourge affects almost two out of ten children.

The curren...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Slow progress on EU poverty sees MEPs demand directive
Majority of trafficked children 'are EU citizens'
Lack of adequate minimum income will leave 95 million in poverty
EU target is to reduce by 2030 the number of children in poverty or social exclusion by at least 5 million. (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections