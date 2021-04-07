Ad
Belgium launched a website where people can register to be on the vaccination reserve list (Photo: Nathan Forget)

Hundreds of thousands log on for 'spare' Belgian vaccinations

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

On Tuesday (6 April) Belgium launched a new website, QVAX, where people not yet vaccinated or who have no appointment to be vaccinated, can register for 'unused' appointments.

The aim of the site is to make a 'reserve list' that can fill such empty vaccination slots from people that do not show up, in order not to waste jabs.

The response was immediate. In the morning, the queue to be registered quickly passed 200,000, with people waiting for hour...

