EU commisisoner Šuica sounds alarm on demographic shift

The European continent is ageing and the bloc is not ready for this radical change in the age pyramid, Dubravka Šuica, the EU's first demography commissioner, stressed on Monday (25 March).
"This [change] demands a profound rethinking of institutional, political, economic and cultural frameworks, since they are designed for shorter life spans, so we have to change the mindset," she told a conference in Brussels.
The ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.