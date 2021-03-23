Ad
Britain's right-wing tabloid, the Daily Mail. But the best-selling Rupert Murdoch-owned The Sun also picked up on innocuous comments by the Italian minister

Brexit, tabloid 'sulks', and AstraZeneca

Health & Society
by Jonas Fleega, London,

Having spent almost five years living in Brexit Britain, the tabloids' hostility towards the EU comes as no surprise to me. However, I was surprised to discover the theories surrounding the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in which European countries are accused of deliberately punishing the UK.

Even pro-European friends sent me messages exasperated at the 'short-sightedness' and 'dirty tactics' of the Europeans, blinded by a hatred of the 'Oxford jab'.

But where did the be...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Jonas Fleega is a German graduate of the London School of Economics, with an MSc in the political economy of Europe.

