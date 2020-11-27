Friday

27th Nov 2020

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Exclusive

Italian energy giant director advising EU foreign policy chief

  • Oil spill in the Niger delta. Eni is Africa's largest foreign producer of oil, and implicated in billion euro corruption allegations in Nigeria and in the Republic of the Congo (Photo: Sosialistisk Ungdom - SU)

By

A recently-appointed board member of Italy's largest energy giant, Eni, is special advisor to the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Although the EU says there is no conflict of interests, the mix-up of internal procedures behind the appointment is likely an embarrassment for the European Commission.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi (l) with Nigeria's state minister for petroleum resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu (Photo: ENI)

"I am a non-executive independent director in Eni since April 2020," said Nathalie Tocci, an Italian political scientist and honorary professor, in an email to EUobserver on Wednesday (25 November).

Tocci is one of four people not directly employed by the EU that gives Borrell advice on foreign policy.

She also sits on two Eni committees, chairing one.

According to Eni's own accounts, the combined committee positions pay out €100,000 a year while directors also get €80,000 gross.

Eni is Africa's largest foreign producer of oil, and implicated in billion euro corruption allegations in Nigeria and in the Republic of the Congo.

In April, the Italian government re-nominated Claudio Descalzi as the CEO of Eni - despite prosecutors in Italy seeking to put him in jail over the scandals.

With an office in Brussels, Eni spent up to €1,499,999 lobbying the EU last year alone.

Despite that background, Borrell's cabinet appears to have to failed to notify the European Commission's administration department of Tocci's new position on Eni's board.

It means the commission was unable to properly vet for possible conflicts and interests - which it is assigned to do.

And it was only after transparency campaigners filed a freedom of information request in July that the commission was even alerted.

The commission then sent Tocci an email demanding she update her declaration as special advisor, putting Borrell's cabinet in copy.

It had also asked Borrell's cabinet to update their "statement of assurance", which is meant to dispel any conflict of interest notions.

The updated version was completed over a weekend and dated 10 August by Borrell's head of cabinet, Pedro Serrano.

This came months after Tocci's new Eni role, and only after NGOs starting demanding answers.

Late, and not 'pro-active'

Among them was Myriam Douo at Friends of the Earth Europe, who had filed the freedom of information requests.

"The appointment of Nathalie Tocci, a member of Eni's board as an advisor to EU foreign affairs, is yet another example of vested oil-interests infiltrating the democratic process," Douo said.

She also says the affair points to weak European Commission oversight rules, noting that the conditions outlined in Serrano's "statement of assurance" are simply not enforceable.

Those conditions includes making sure Tocci does not lobby the EU institutions in fields linked to Eni's interest.

Tocci told EUobserver she won't and hasn't.

"I have never advised the HRVP [Borrell] on Nigeria or Congo, countries on which I have never worked," she said.

But her interests do include the eastern Mediterranean, a region where Turkey and Cyprus are fighting over gas.

Earlier this year she tweeted out a comment on the dispute - outraging Greece and provoking the European Commission to issue a statement distancing itself from her.

Today, she is working as Borrell's special advisor on the EU's global strategy, an area where energy is a key feature.

This latest revelation over procedures is likely to be an embarrassment for the European Commission.

The EU's administrative watchdog, the EUombudsman, told the commission in 2017 to be "more proactive" when dealing with possible conflicts of interests and special advisers.

The point was driven by the European Commission itself.

"The commission is under very close public scrutiny in this regard," wrote an EU commission official in charge of human resources, in an email addressed to Pedro Serrano over Tocci's appointment.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Big Oil sponsors Croatia's EU presidency
  2. Gas and oil spent €250m lobbying EU
  3. EU commissioner lobbied by energy firm he owns shares in

Exclusive

Big Oil sponsors Croatia's EU presidency

Croatia's national oil company has become the EU council presidency's "official gasoline supplier" - in a move that appears to clash with aspirations of the European Green Deal. Critics say such sponsorships pose a reputational risk with the wider public.

Gas and oil spent €250m lobbying EU

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, and their lobby firms have spent over €250m in lobbying the EU to water down climate goals since 2010, a new study shows.

Exclusive

EU commissioner lobbied by energy firm he owns shares in

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn owns 2,200 shares in Austria's largest electricity provider. Those shares have tripled in value since he first declared them in 2014. In January, the firm met his head of cabinet to discuss climate policy.

EU parliament calls for feminist foreign policy

The European Parliament has called for gender-equal foreign and security policy. Sweden already has one. But will other EU institutions or member states follow their lead?

Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law

The deal means MEPs and the German EU presidency unblocked a major political hurdle to agreeing on the €1.8 trillion long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

News in Brief

  1. Brexit talks pick up pace once more
  2. MEPs back US trade detente
  3. Iran diplomat to stand trial in Belgium over 'France bomb plot'
  4. Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote
  5. EU Parliament: Polish abortion ban risks womens' lives
  6. UN experts warn against racial profiling
  7. EU auditors raise red flag over maritime protection
  8. Four students charged in France's beheading case

Feature

EU Parliament: Strasbourg, or the climate?

A report of the European Parliament's environmental management unit proposes a treaty change to move the European Parliament's headquarters from Strasbourg to Brussels - in order for the institution to become climate-neutral by 2030.

Opinion

German presidency's broken promises on 'fair tax'

At the start of the German presidency of the EU Council it committed itself to a "fair taxation" agenda. But as we enter the final leg of its six-month term, time is running out to make good on this promise.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  2. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  4. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector

Latest News

  1. Erdoğan jails hundreds for life, as EU weighs relations
  2. Italian energy giant director advising EU foreign policy chief
  3. Poland and Hungary say rule-of-law link needs treaty change
  4. Portuguese presidency to focus on social rights and India
  5. The under-reported power struggle at the top of the OSCE
  6. Poland hammered on women's rights in EU debate
  7. EU 'front-line' states want clearer migration rules
  8. Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us