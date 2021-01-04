2019: EU's Green Deal - a global 'gold standard'?

For decades there has been extensive scientific consensus that the climate is changing - but only during the past few years experts have been able to link that change to particular weather events.

In Europe, the increase in heatwaves, floods, droughts, landslides plus other noticeable effects have changed citizens' perceptions and their expectations of environmental protection.

A wave of climate strikes across the bloc, and the outcome of the 2019 European elections, where Gree...