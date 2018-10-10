Wednesday

10th Oct 2018

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

EU passport sales create 'proud Maltese citizens'

  • For the right price, wealthy foreign nationals can buy a fast-track path towards EU citizenship (and passports) in Malta, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Austria (Photo: Peter Grima)

By

Malta's government says its 'Golden Visa' scheme where the super rich can buy residency or citizenship is designed to attract "families who become proud Maltese citizens, not looking to make money."

That government statement, issued on Wednesday (10 October), follows a crackdown by Finnish police last month on a company linked to Russian businessman Pavel Melnikov, who had been granted Maltese citizenship.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Malta's government says the suspect had been operating in Finland for a number of years and that, at the time of his application, they had found no information that he was involved in anything illegal.

The Maltese government agency supervising the scheme now says they may revoke his citizenship.

Golden Visa schemes offer a fast track route to citizenship and residency to wealthy investors in exchange for significant investments in the country.

Many are lured by the benefits of EU citizenship, allowing them to travel, live and work in any of the EU-28 member states - with citizenship sales also available in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Austria.

Another dozen EU states sell residency visas.

"We can say that at least €25bn have been invested in the EU since the start of this programme, more or less over the past decade - which corresponds to 100,000 visas sold and a 100,000 new residents and 6,000 new citizens," said Transparency International's Laure Brillaud.

But Malta's scheme has attracted considerable controversy given allegations of high-level political corruption on the island and the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia - who had received threatening letters from her probes into such sales.

Malta has since 2014 earned over €700m from the scheme, officially known as the Investor Visa Programme (IIP). Most of the money goes to infrastructure and social projects.

Malta says robust due diligence measures are in place and that it rejects some 25 percent of all applications, compared to 10 percent in other jurisdictions.

But Transparency International, along with Global Witness, in a joint report out Wednesday shed doubt on its due diligence, noting that Maltese government officials are given too much discretion in deciding an applicant's eligibility.

Henley & Partners and Pilatus

Joseph Muscat, Malta's prime minister and his chief of staff Keith Schrembri, have reportedly attended some dozen IIP roadshows in places like Hong Kong and Dubai on the behalf of Henley & Partners law firm.

"That company [Henley & Partners] is also clearly linked to Pilatus bank, which is at the heart of our inquiry into the Panama Papers and also on the assassination of Daphne," said centre-left Portuguese MEP, Ana Gomes.

She said Henley & Partners had sued Daphne Caruana Galiza for her reporting, but only after they had first consulted Muscat.

Pilatus Bank was formed in Malta in December 2013 by the Iranian-born Seyed Ali Sadr Hasheminejad who was arrested earlier this year by US authorities on allegations he evaded US sanctions against Iran.

Ali Sadr had also used a St Kitts and Nevis passport, issued through Henley & Partners law firm in 2009, to mask his Iranian connections.

He had also used the UK-registered company Pilatus Capital Ltd to apply for Pilatus Bank's Malta licence, after acquiring it from Mehdi Shamszadeh, an Iranian billionaire money-launderer who had himself obtained British citizenship in 2011 and is facing a death sentence in Iran.

A leaked report by the Malta Financial Intelligence Unit links Schrembri with Hasheminejad.

Another leaked Financial Intelligence Unit report had also found that three Russians, in their efforts to secure their IIP applications, had paid money into an account that reportedly belongs to Schrembri.

Their application fees had also been sent to an offshore company account with Pilatus Bank.

Malta's former opposition leader, Simon Busuttil, who had leaked the reports, told EUobserver in August that the leaked financial intelligence unit report basically demanded the police investigate Schrembri for money laundering.

"The police did nothing," he said.

A hoax?

The Maltese government denies the accusations, claiming it is part of an elaborate hoax, and that a 15-month probe by an independent inquiry into a similar issue known as Egrant had cleared them of wrong-doing.

Egrant is the name of a shell company set up by Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca, which according to Daphne Caruana Galizia, was owned by Muscat's wife. The inquiry found no link to Muscat's wife.

Malta also says it has been advocating for more cooperation between jurisdictions to improve due diligence on Golden Visas, noting it had taken a lead in organising a conference on the matter over the summer.

"The experience of our nation since launching IIP has been largely a positive one. The programme has generated an interest in our country from around the globe. Investor interest is at an all time high," said Malta's government.

It says people in the Maltese scheme have donated some €3.8m to 100 registered NGOs.

However, EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova, in an interview with Germany's Die Welt newspaper in August, described the Golden Visas schemes offered by the EU states as a "serious security risk".

EU home affairs commissioner Dimitris Avramopolous on Wednesday echoed Jourova, noting that the commission has committed to producing a report on national schemes granting EU citizenship to investors.

"Work on this is currently being finalised, we envisage publishing this report on schemes granting EU citizenships by the end of the year," he told reporters in Brussels.

Both Transparency International and Global Witness say Golden Visas are now an EU-wide problem, given in part, the freedom of movement and other benefits they provide.

"It means decisions made in Cyprus, Malta and Austria, for example, not only impact the lives of people within that country but they impact the lives of citizens throughout the EU," said Rachel Owens of Global Witness.

She said the EU states offering the schemes are free riding the asset of other member states and the rest of the Union.

"Member states that don't have the scheme are paying the price for the actions that does that do," she said.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Former Malta opposition leader fears for his life
  2. Malta's PM cleared of Panama Papers wrongdoing
  3. Russian with Malta passport in money-laundering probe
  4. Whistleblower fears for life as US arrests Malta bank chair
Malta's PM cleared of Panama Papers wrongdoing

Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat says a year long probe has dispelled allegations he, his wife and political associates were involved in money laundering or fraud.

Whistleblower fears for life as US arrests Malta bank chair

US authorities have arrested the chair of the Maltese-registered Pilatus Bank for tax evasion. The bank facilitated political corruption in Malta but its whistleblower is now facing jail in Malta and fears for her life.

Dutch refuse Polish arrest warrant over judicial fears

A court in Amsterdam has questioned the independence of the Polish judiciary - turning down a Polish request for a European arrest warrant over fears that the suspect would not a get a fair trial in Poland.

Interview

Son of couple jailed in Egypt pleads to EU for help

A man is seeking EU support to release his parents from Egyptian prisons, where both have been detained without charge for over 450 days, the mother in solitary confinement. The pressure comes amid EU plans to increase cooperation with Cairo.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  6. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  7. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  8. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  9. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  10. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  11. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  12. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?

Latest News

  1. EU passport sales create 'proud Maltese citizens'
  2. Nationalism and polarisation in Macedonia's referendum
  3. MEP proposes €1bn for NGOs supporting 'EU values'
  4. Poland abusing Schengen for political reasons
  5. EU ministers seek slightly more ambition in CO2 cars bill
  6. Six ways EU can reform its election observation missions
  7. Italian coalition split on EU elections
  8. Austria EU presidency seeks 'mandatory solidarity' on Dublin

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  2. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  6. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  7. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  10. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  12. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  3. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  5. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  6. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  7. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  8. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  10. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us