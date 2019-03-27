Wednesday

27th Mar 2019

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Malta and Cyprus EU passport sales under fire

  • Mass-scale leaks, such as Panama Papers, helped expose the extent of corruption schemes (Photo: Daphne Caruana Galizia)

By

Malta and Cyprus should end their golden passport schemes, MEPs have said, while sounding an EU-wide alert on Russian money laundering.

The two member states, the only ones which sell their nationality, as well as the 18 others who sell residency permits, were urged to end the practice by MEPs in a plenary vote in Strasbourg on Tuesday (26 March).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The economic benefits of the schemes "do not offset the serious security, money laundering, and tax evasion risks they present" the European Parliament (EP) report said.

Inflows of criminal money served to "weaken" EU "democracies" and "institutions", it warned.

The EU should also create a joint financial police to go after cross-border money laundering and clamp down on tax avoidance, the wide-ranging proposals added.

The golden passport and visa schemes all too-often acted as "a gateway for money laundering and organised crime" into the EU financial system, Markus Ferber, a German centre-right deputy, who helped draft the recommendations, said.

EU states are not bound to take the ideas forward - and recently diluted related ones from the European Commission.

But the EP report bore the weight of one year of research by a special committee set up in times of mass-scale leaks on financial fraud, bank scandals of vast proportions, and murders of journalists who tried to expose them.

Malta and Cyprus have already sold about 6,000 national and EU passports in "schemes ... that potentially pose a high risk to the integrity" of European financial due diligence, the MEPs said.

Both of these, as well as several of the golden residency schemes, "have been used profusely by Russian citizens and by citizens from countries under Russian influence," they added.

The risk of money-laundering aside, "these schemes may serve Russian citizens included in the sanctions list adopted after the illegal annexation of Crimea [from Ukraine] by Russia ... as a means to avoid EU sanctions," they also said.

Malta looked especially worrying, the MEPs found, because it failed to stop money-laundering by Azerbaijan and Russia in the now-defunct Pilatus Bank and because senior Maltese officials were connected to a shady energy project.

The EP also "noted" that Daphne Caruana Galizia, a Maltese journalist who wrote about the issues, was murdered in 2017 in a crime which remains unsolved.

For their part, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, and the Netherlands played host to "deplorable cases of money laundering" which showed "complete lack of responsibility", the MEPs' findings added.

Denmark's largest lender, Danske Bank, admitted last year that it handled some €200bn of "suspicious" transactions emanating mostly from Russia in the biggest case of its type in EU history.

It remains to be seen if it will lead to criminal convictions.

But with no joint EU financial watchdog, the European Banking Authority (EBA), an EU agency now moving out of London due to Brexit, is the only European body with a mandate to put pressure on national regulators.

The MEPs highlighted that the "various recent cases of money laundering within the [European] Union are linked to capital, ruling elites, and/or citizens who come from Russia and from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in particular".

The CIS also includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, and four central Asian states.

But inflow of criminal money aside, the MEPs also cited estimates that income generated by corruption, arms and human trafficking, drug dealing, tax evasion, and other crimes in the EU amounted to €110bn a year.

They said VAT fraud cost EU taxpayers up to €147bn a year and aggressive tax planning cost them a further €50bn to €190bn a year.

They also shamed six EU jurisdictions - Belgium, Cyprus, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, and The Netherlands - for behaving like "tax havens", which drained income from their EU neighbours.

Transparency International, a Brussels-based NGO, welcomed Tuesday's vote, saying it was "happy to see that [the EP] ... has adopted" its "report on fairer and more effective taxation and tackling financial crimes, including money laundering and risky golden visa schemes".

The EU commission has voiced similar misgivings to the MEPs.

But the non-binding EP report comes amid resistance from member states to gran EU bodies extra powers over sensitive areas of their jurisdictions.

EU ministers, last Thursday, diluted commission proposals to give the EBA, which currently has just a few staff who specialise in money laundering, a greater oversight role.

"It is irresponsible that EU governments blocked a true European restart for common financial supervision," Sven Giegold, a German green MEP, said at the time.

All 28 EU states, earlier in March, also blocked commission proposals for enhanced due diligence in bank transactions from Saudi Arabia, Panama, and Libya, among others, in a sign of the mood in EU capitals.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Russia and money laundering in Europe
  2. Whistleblower: Danske Bank gag stops me telling more
  3. Caruana Galizia one year on: momentum is key

Opinion

Russia and money laundering in Europe

After Danske Bank, both the US and the EU need to abandon the principle in bank regulation that it is all right to be a crook as long as you are big.

Opinion

Caruana Galizia one year on: momentum is key

EU institutions must continue to seek justice for the killers of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruna Galizia in order to protect press freedom in Europe.

Slovakia puts squeeze on free press ahead of election

Smer, Slovakia's ruling party, wants the country's media to give politicians a right-of-reply, or face stiff fines. Advocates of a free press are alarmed, and it poses a problem for the European Commission, whose vice-president is a Smer presidential candidate.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs ban plastic cutlery, require more bottle recycling
  2. Large majority of MEPs approve CO2 cars compromise
  3. New cars to have speed limiters by 2022
  4. Macron picks EU minister as top candidate for EU election
  5. Police probe Austrian 'link' to New Zealand terror attack
  6. Report: EU's 'Operation Sophia' prolonged six months
  7. EU tables plan for joint approach to 5G security
  8. MEPs agree to scrap summer time clock changes by 2021

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  5. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  8. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID

Latest News

  1. Tusk tells May not to ignore anti-Brexit UK citizens
  2. EU freedoms denied Palestinians, enjoyed by settlers
  3. Markets wait for EU rules on securitised financial products
  4. Malta and Cyprus EU passport sales under fire
  5. Single EU railway signalling system faces delays
  6. Inside the secret EU talks on the future of car emissions
  7. Don't believe the AKK hype - Merkel will last to 2021
  8. EU lawmakers pass contentious copyright law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  2. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  4. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  6. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  7. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us