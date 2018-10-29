A deep dive into the EU regional funds

The European Union has allocated almost €350bn for the 2014-2020 period to cohesion policy – accounting for a full third of the EU budget. Only the EU's agriculture policy receives more.

Considering the size of the funds – aimed at improving the economic situation in the EU's regions – the attention us journalists give them is disproportionately little. Part of the reason is that it is difficult to determine how successful the funds are, as Eszter Zalan explains in her article.

Bu...