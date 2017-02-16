Thursday

16th Feb 2017

  1. News
  2. Migration

Migrants head to Switzerland amid Austria border crackdown

  • Frontex says Switzerland is turning into a transit country for irregular migrants (Photo: Thomas Woodtli)

By

Switzerland is turning into a transit country for migrants heading north as EU states impose internal border checks to stem their flows, according to Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency.

African migrants arriving in Italy from Libya are avoiding Austria and are instead entering Switzerland in the hope of reaching northern EU states, Frontex said in a report on Wednesday (15 February).

  • People caught the Brenner Pass are turned back to Italy (Photo: Alice Latta)

"The number of African illegal stayers who primarily entered the EU through the Central Mediterranean route significantly decreased in Austria, while at the same time grew in Switzerland," said Frontex.

Fewer people are also entering Germany from Austria. At the same time, more detections have since been made at the Swiss border.

Austria imposed additional checks at its border with Italy last summer and threatened to close the frontier at the Brenner Pass, a major gateway. People caught at the border are turned back to Italy.

The move appears to have diverted the flow elsewhere as people seek alternative routes in an effort to get to their final destinations further north.

France noted a 156 percent detection increase in 2016 compared with the previous year. The French also noted a large spike in people now attempting to enter through Spain and Portugal.

Data kept from public

Frontex said the reinstatement of controls at internal borders had simply "led to a diversification in routes and modi operandi."

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and non-EU member state Norway have all introduced temporary border controls. The data that justifies those checks is not being shared with the public.

The issue has riled some MEPs who are demanding that the European Commission or the EU Council, representing member states, release the information.

"How can we assess whether or not these controls are needed if we do not have that information?" centre-right Portuguese MEP Carlos Coelho asked the EU Commission in a discussion on Schengen last month.

"How many controls are then in these countries, how many illegal immigrants did we stop, what time type of controls are being done, targeted, what is the economic impact of these controls?" he said.

Western Balkans to Italy

A large number people who managed to travel through the Western Balkans and enter Hungary have also headed towards Italy.

Italy last year reported some 10,000 detections from people who had already been fingerprinted in Hungary. The vast majority were from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Frontex said the figures "clearly point to a smaller branch of the Western Balkans route leading to Italy".

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Libyan smugglers profit from NGO rescues, says EU agency
EU states on hook for humanitarian visas

EU states ought to grant humanitarian visas to people in need, an EU court advisor has said, after Belgium refused permits for a Christian family from Aleppo.

EU leaders to push migration issue outside of Europe

EU leaders endorsed an Italian deal with Libya to help the North African country stem the flow of people, and pledged €200 million to help its coastguard patrol the seas in an effort to curb migration.

EU unveils €200m Libya migrant project

The EU commission has earmarked €200 million to enhance surveillance and better train the Libyan coastguard to stop migrants coming to Europe.

News in Brief

  1. Report: EU to hold early summit with China
  2. EU doesn't need IMF in Greek bailout, says Merkel ally
  3. Spanish parliament to investigate banking crisis
  4. Ireland: UK open border is 'vital interest'
  5. Italy says earthquakes cost €23bn, seeks aid
  6. European Parliament approves EU-Canada trade deal
  7. EU-US trade talks 'paralysed' since 2013
  8. US accuses Russia of cruise missile treaty breach

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Free AllianceAustria Should Preserve & Promote Bilingual and Multinational Carinthia
  2. Martens CentreShow Your Love for Democracy! Take Part in Our Contest: "If It's Broken, Let's Fix It"
  3. CISPECloud Computing Leaders Establish Data Protection Standards to Protect Customer Data
  4. Malta EU 2017Landmark Deal Reached With European Parliament on Portability of Online Content
  5. Belgrade Security ForumBSF 2017: Building a Common Future in the Age of Uncertainty
  6. CESIEU Not to Revise the Working Time Directive
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAzerbaijan: 76 NGOs Urge the EU to Use President's Visit to Insist on Human Rights Reforms
  8. UNICEFDeadliest Winter for Refugee and Migrant Children Crossing the Central Mediterranean
  9. World VisionGaza Staff Member Pleads Not Guilty
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  11. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  12. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony

Latest News

  1. Migrants head to Switzerland amid Austria border crackdown
  2. US urges Europe to spend more on Nato
  3. MEPs back limited EU carbon trade reform
  4. Germany, Italy may block anti-Dieselgate measures
  5. Dutch will count votes on offline PCs to prevent hacking
  6. Libyan smugglers profit from NGO rescues, says EU agency
  7. MEPs approve Canada trade deal amid protest
  8. Faroes look at self-determination and closer EU relations