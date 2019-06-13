Thursday

13th Jun 2019

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU mute on new Italian decree to fine NGO boats

  • The EU promised solutions following the Lampedusa shipwreck in 2013 (Photo: Flickr - Palazzochigi)

By

The European Commission has said it will not comment on a new Italian decree to fine NGO boats that rescue migrants at sea until it is officially passed by the government in Rome.

Pressed on whether it opposes sanctions in general on such vessels, the Commission on Wednesday (12 June) also declined to respond.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

That ambiguous position stands in sharp contrast to public declarations made in the aftermath of the October 2013 Lampedusa tragedy, where some 373 men, women, and children drowned off the Italian island.

At the time, the commission announced what it described as "concrete actions" to prevent further loss of life in the Mediterranean.

One of those declared actions included making sure, it said, that "helping migrants in distress will not lead to sanctions of any kind."

It noted, among other things, that shipmasters and merchant vessels "would not face any negative legal consequences for providing such assistance".

Six years later, and people that prevent others from drowning are facing both negative legal consequences, and sanctions that the commission in 2013 declared it opposed.

Among them is boat captain Pia Klemp who could spend up to 20 years in prison after her rescue ship was impounded by Italian authorities in 2017.

Some 84,000 people and counting have since signed a petition for Italy to drop the charges against Klemp.

Around the same time the Italians impounded her ship, the European commission endorsed an Italian code of conduct on sea rescues carried out by NGOs.

Italy then moved to close its ports to humanitarian vessels following the election of the League's Matteo Salvini who was appointed interior minister and deputy prime minister in June 2018.

Despite his pronouncements on the port closures, some NGOs were still able to disembark rescued migrants. In May, the German non-profit Sea-Watch 3 disembarked 65 rescued migrants in Lampedusa.

But Salvini appears resolved to pile on the anti-migrant pressure.

On Tuesday, he praised an emergency decree, passed by the Italian cabinet, to give him the authority to impose fines of up to €50,000 on anyone that transports rescued migrants to ports.

The draft decree still needs to go before the parliament, where it is likely to pass.

'Voluntary guidelines'

The move comes amid stalled EU-level efforts to put forward voluntary guidelines when it comes to disembarking people from NGO boats.

The Romanian EU presidency had initially announced it would publish the guidelines by the end of May but has since been forced to backtrack.

"This political deadlock among European countries and their inability to put lives first, is only more shocking today as fighting continues to rage in Tripoli," Sam Turner, a senior official from Medecins Sans Frontieres, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU backs Italy on NGO rescues
  2. Migration crisis is one of mismanagement: the figures
  3. Lampedusa tragedy: An SOS the EU can no longer ignore
  4. NGO Mediterranean rescue standoff exposes EU rift
EU backs Italy on NGO rescues

The European Commission has said that the EU and Italy merely want to “better organise” migrant rescues in the Central Mediterranean.

Analysis

Migration crisis is one of mismanagement: the figures

Far fewer people are arriving by sea into Europe. As EU leaders are discussing new measures, the debate appears to suggest a major migration crisis. Yet the crisis is more about political indecision.

NGO Mediterranean rescue standoff exposes EU rift

Conditions on the Dutch flagged Sea-Watch 3, an NGO boat with 32 rescued migrants onboard, continue to deteriorate - as EU states refuse to take them in. The youngest on board is a one-year old infant.

Decision on migrant-returns hits parliament logjam

Home affairs ministers are set to endorse reforms for tougher EU return laws to send unwanted migrants home. But an absent lead MEP on the file and a wary EU parliament means their agreement may not amount to much.

EU guilty of Libya migrant 'tragedy', ICC lawsuit says

EU states' efforts to "deter" migrants from Libya have helped kill more than 14,000 people and exposed 40,000 others to "crimes against humanity", according to a lawsuit filed in The Hague on Monday.

News in Brief

  1. Bratislava will host new European Labour Authority
  2. Juncker cautions against further climate goals
  3. Study: Counterfeit medicine is a 'growing threat' in EU
  4. Report: Minorities missing from EU parliament
  5. EU countries urged to push for deeper monetary union
  6. China's UK ambassador warns London over Huawei
  7. Trial of jailed Catalan separatists ends
  8. Frontrunner Johnson launches bid to be UK PM

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  3. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  5. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  6. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  7. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  8. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody

Latest News

  1. Trump embraces Poland, attacks Germany once again
  2. Is Europe keeping its promise on Holocaust restitution?
  3. 'Green' Erasmus+ project sending students by plane
  4. EU political groups start to hammer out coalition content
  5. EU mute on new Italian decree to fine NGO boats
  6. EU split on Western Balkans accession
  7. MDIF responds to Orban criticism
  8. British MPs pick among 10 hopefuls to be next PM

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us