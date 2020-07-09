Thursday

9th Jul 2020

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU boosts pledges to relocate minors from Greece

  • Some 4,800 children and teenagers seeking asylum arrived in Greece without any adult relatives (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

By

The European Commission says member states have pledged up to 2,000 places to host child and teenage asylum seekers from Greece.

The figure represents an increase from the original 1,600 announced earlier this year as part of a scheme to help the Mediterranean country, which is one of the major refugee and asylum seeker entry points into the European Union.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"More than 120 children have already been relocated," Giorgos Koumoutsakos, Greece's alternate minister of asylum, told MEPs earlier this week.

Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Slovenia, have all agreed to help out.

Koumoutsakos also noted Norway and Serbia's willingness to take in the unaccompanied minors. Close to 5,000 unaccompanied minors in need of help are in Greece.

With the EU's new pact on migration and asylum now delayed until September, the scheme is being touted as a demonstration of solidarity among EU states.

On Wednesday (8 July), the Commission announced another 49 kids will be relocated from Greece to Finland and Portugal.

The first relocations took place in April, when a dozen children were sent to Luxembourg while 47 went to Germany.

Another six were sent to Germany end of June and eight were relocated to Ireland but as part of a separate bilateral agreement with Greece.

The whole is happening amid a backdrop of alleged pushbacks and moves by the Greek authorities to expedite asylum claims and send those rejected back home.

Greek authorities have since the start of the year transferred some 17,000 people from the Greek islands to the mainland, compared to around 7,000 for the whole of 2019.

"That is an increase of 134 percent and despite the flows I described before, we have reduced residency in the camps by 23 percent since the beginning of the year, now to 29,000 from 38,000," Notis Mitarachi, Greece's minister for migration and asylum, said earlier this week.

But the fate of those transferred to the mainland, in some cases, remains precarious. With nowhere to go, some are now reportedly living in the streets in Athens.

Furthermore, those left behind in the notorious island camps remain in Covid-19 lockdown until 19 July, despite the easing of restrictions everywhere else.

It means residents are only allowed to the leave the camps from morning until late evening, and then only in small groups.

Mitarachi also said Greece is clearing a backlog of pending asylum claims.

"We have 100,000 cases left compared to 140,000 pending at the beginning of the year," he said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants
EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants

The European Commission says it may create a new system to monitor push backs by EU states. The announcement follows weeks of dithering by the commission, which has refrained from condemning abuse by Greek and Croat authorities, despite mounting evidence.

EU asylum applications rise for first time since 2015 wave

EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson admitted on Thursday that the latest European asylum report reveals a need to better manage migration. In all, Cyprus, France, Greece, Malta and Spain received more asylum applicants last year than in 2015.

EU Commission to probe Croat border attacks on migrants

Refugee and asylum seeker hopefuls are showing up with horrific injuries, including broken bones and collapsed lungs, after entering Croatia. NGOs blame a militarised Croatian police force for the abuse. The Commission now wants to monitor the border.

Voice from Libya: No one is winning

Whether it is the West, Turkey, or Russia who think they are winning in Libya, Libyan people are the losers, according to one woman, speaking from Tripoli.

EU Commission seeks help as hundreds stuck off Malta coast

Hundreds of people who fled Libya have been stuck off the Maltese coast as the government in Valletta refuses to allow them to disembark. The European Commission is demanding EU states step in to help relocate them.

News in Brief

  1. Rushdie, Fukuyama, Rowling warn against 'intolerance'
  2. Clashes in Belgrade after new lockdown measures
  3. US passes milestone of 3m coronavirus infections
  4. France wary of any future lockdowns
  5. Lithuania bans Kremlin-linked Russia Today programmes
  6. UK nominates Liam Fox for WTO top job
  7. Italy supports Spain's Calviño for Eurogroup job
  8. France and Germany warn Israel on annexation 'consequences'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

Latest News

  1. Five ideas to reshape 'Conference on Future of Europe'
  2. EU boosts pledges to relocate minors from Greece
  3. Hydrogen strategy criticised for relying on fossil fuel gas
  4. Merkel urges EU unity to hold off economic fallout and populism
  5. The opportunistic peace
  6. EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants
  7. EU forecasts deeper recession, amid recovery funds row
  8. Revealed: fossil-fuel lobbying behind EU hydrogen strategy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us