Monday

14th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

UN report on pushbacks draws cautious EU response

By

The European Commission cannot yet respond to a UN rights report on illegal pushbacks of migrants and refugees.

"We will have to complete our in-depth analysis of this report before giving more in-depth reactions," a European commission spokesperson told reporters on Friday (11 June).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The 20-page report was drafted in mid-May by the UN's special rapporteur on human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales.

"The practice of pushbacks is widespread and exists along most migration routes," said Morales, in his report.

"In many contexts it has become a routine element of border governance, with a serious negative impact," he added.

Although it does not exclusively focus on the European Union, it does link pushbacks to a handful of member states, as well as the EU's border agency Frontex.

This includes Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Poland, and Spain.

Pressed on why the European Commission does not take any formal action, the spokesperson said it cannot intervene on individual cases.

"Pushbacks are illegal under EU law, any accusations of pushbacks need to be investigated by the member states," said the spokesperson.

The report, however, accuses Italy of "collective expulsion."

It says Rome's cooperation with Libya and its coast guard "has effectively resulted in the circumvention of the prohibition of refoulement and collective expulsion."

Some 60,000 people since 2016 are said to have been intercepted and returned to Libya, mostly by a Libyan national coast guard part-financed by the European Union.

It further notes the increased militarisation of the Greek-Turkey land border, following the large arrival of migrants and asylum seekers in March 2020.

Many were shuffled to the border by Turkish authorities, triggering a tense standoff with the Greeks.

But whereas the European Commission continues to use the word "alleged" on the reported cases, the UN appears to have taken it for face value.

United Nations high commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi made the point last month alongside a press briefing with EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

"We need to stop the pushbacks that are happening all along the external border of the European Union," he said.

In an almost immediate follow up, Johansson called them "alleged pushbacks at the external borders".

The European Commission has taken some action.

It took Hungary to the European Court of Justice in 2015.

In December, the Luxembourg-based judges ruled against Budapest for legalising pushbacks from zones along its border with Serbia.

The commission said it would ensure the judgement is enforced.

But Hungary has since ignored it, citing health security risks linked to Covid-19 as it continues to push people back into Serbia.

On Friday morning, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban appeared increasingly militant.

"In the Hungarian government's view, there is no such thing as good migration, there is only bad migration," he told Kossuth Rádió, in an interview.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Top court finds Hungary and Poland broke EU rules
  2. Hungary 'ignoring EU court ruling on asylum'
  3. EU to scrutinise Hungary 'ignoring asylum ruling'
Top court finds Hungary and Poland broke EU rules

EU tribunal said Hungary's legislation made it "virtually impossible" to make an asylum application. Restricting access to international protection procedure is a violation of EU rules.

Hungary 'ignoring EU court ruling on asylum'

The European Court of Justice last month ruled Hungary had breached EU asylum laws. Budapest was told to stop pushing asylum seekers back into Serbia - yet nearly 2,500 people have been forced across the border since that judgement.

EU to scrutinise Hungary 'ignoring asylum ruling'

The European Court of Justice told Hungary in December to stop forcing asylum seekers back into Serbia. The European Commission is now demanding Budapest follow the judgement - but Hungary has since reintroduced a special legal order, under Covid-19.

EU sends mixed message on Turkey as 'safe' haven

Greece has declared Turkey a safe country for asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Syria and Somalia. But the European Commission appears to have shed doubt on the claim, saying individual cases still need to be assessed.

Frontex 'own worst enemy', says EU auditor

A special audit on how Frontex supports member states in cracking down on "illegal migration and cross-border crimes" has painted a bleak picture of an EU agency, whose annual budget rocketed from €19m in 2006 to €900m in 2021.

News in Brief

  1. Swiss voters reject climate change measures
  2. Spain: Thousands protest against Catalan leaders' pardon
  3. Belarus opposition leader says 'harsh' sanctions needed
  4. Far-right ex-settler becomes Israeli prime minister
  5. EU top court fast-tracks rule-of-law case to October
  6. Hungary's Fidesz wants to ban LGBTIQ content for under-18s
  7. MEPs join EU citizens on farm-animal cage ban
  8. Council of Europe urges Russia to release Navalny 'immediately'

EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths

Last week, the UN high commissioner for human rights said the EU and its member states are partly responsible for making the central Mediterranean more dangerous for asylum-seeker hopefuls. The EU rejects that - despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave

Spain has warned of a "serious crisis" for Europe after some 6,000 people entered Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco. The European Commission has voiced its support for Spain as diplomatic tensions with Rabat heat up.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Brexit grumbles overshadow UK summit
  2. Former French PM to work for Russian oil firm
  3. Lobbyists push to greenwash EU rules for renewable hydrogen
  4. UN report on pushbacks draws cautious EU response
  5. Biden in Brussels, recovery package underway This WEEK
  6. Nato's biggest enemy hides within
  7. The Dutch politician suing the Dutch state for ethnic-profiling
  8. EU urges Poland to step back from 'legal primacy' clash

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us