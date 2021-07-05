Monday

5th Jul 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

  • The Libyan Coast Guard also torches wooden boats (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

An ex-Libyan lieutenant police officer says the Libyan coast guard actively works with smugglers, posing questions on the EU's continued cooperation with them.

"The Libyan coast guard and smugglers are one together," he said on Friday (2 July), via a translator.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • This Libyan coast patrol boat intercepted a boat of migrants inside Malta's search and rescue zone (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EUobserver will not disclose his identity, but was able to confirm his status as a ranking police officer with Libya's ministry of interior after seeing photos of him in uniform.

"They are not under the law, they are above the law," he said of the guard, which is part financed, equipped and trained by the European Union.

"The smugglers pay money to the Libyan coast guard to let them pass [to Europe by sea]," he said.

The comments were made a day after the Libyans were filmed shooting near a migrant boat in Malta's search and rescue zone.

His statement also aligns with what an EU diplomat said a week ago, noting a relatively low interception rate of people from Bangladesh when compared to Sudanese nationals.

The difference is due to money and the working relations between the smuggling networks and the Libyan guard, noted the diplomat.

The ex-officer did not cite figures.

But he said the coast guard robs intercepted migrants and refugees of all their possessions before handing them over to someone else.

Those that can be squeezed for more cash are returned to detention centres, while the more impoverished are sent to state-run Libyan prisons, he said.

"The government is not happy about that, but the Libyan coast guard, they separate them," he said.

He described it as a circular business where everyone takes a cut from the victim. A smuggler first collects money from the families of those detained, then pays those running the detention centre a fee for their release.

"They give 7,000 Libyan (dinars), he takes 5,000 Libyan for the jail and he takes 2,000 for his pocket," he said.

The smuggler notifies the coast guard of the pending trip and then buys outboard motors and boats from them, he added.

"Many of these boats are being recycled between the Libyan coast guard and the smugglers," he said, noting they have taken control of all the major ports in north-west Libya.

Among them is Zuwara, which has become the main coastal trafficking hub in Libya, said the Vincent Cochetel, the UNHCR special envoy for the Central Mediterranean.

"Traffickers there enjoy total impunity & sell death trip to migrants & refugees with no other option in Libya," he said in a tweet, after some 43 people out 120 went missing after having recently fled from Zuwara in a boat out into the sea.

Two recently rescued Egyptian nationals made similar statements on smuggling links with the Libyan coast guard. EUobserver was not given their names.

But their stories have parallels with that of the ex-police officer. Following a previous interception, both were robbed by the Libyan coast guard, they said.

"They took everything before I went to jail," said one, citing as examples cash and a phone. The guard then disembarked him in Tripoli, where he was bussed to a small container-like jail.

"I called my family in Egypt and they sent 9,000 Libyan dinars for my release," he said. After a few days, he walked free, noting some of the other detainees had been there months and had been forced into hard labour.

Egyptians typically pay between 7,000 to 10,000 Libyan dinars to be released, he said. People from Bangladesh, Morocco and Tunisia pay 5,000 Libyan dinars, while sub-Saharan Africans pay 2,000, he said.

"They know everyone's limits," he said.

The testimonies were collected a day after the European Commission described the Libyan coast guard as partners, while demanding an investigation into last week's shootings.

But the smuggling network and its connection to the guard has also long been suspected. An AP report in 2019 said militias bribe the guard to let people pass. Almost two years later, and the system appears not to have changed.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is buying them three new fast speed patrol boats, as part of a larger €15 million package.

"The three vessels belong to the P150 class and have the sole purpose of supporting SAR operations," said EU commissioner Olivér Várhelyi in May.

Some models of P150 can reach 52 knots per hour, far outpacing any civilian or NGO-led rescue vessel.

Libya's current and active fleet includes the the Italian Corrubia-class patrol boat, which they renamed Fezzan Libyan Patrol 658.

On Thursday, EUobserver witnessed it intercept a migrant boat at 30 knots per hour well inside Malta's search and rescue region.

Author bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children
  2. The migration 'pull-factor' claim - debunked
  3. Ocean Viking leaves French port of Marseille
  4. Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children

The Libyan Coast Guard intercepted a wooden boat of 30 people some 10 nautical miles inside Malta's search and rescue zone. But then suddenly let them go, allowing the Ocean Viking to perform its first rescue since leaving Marseille.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

The migration 'pull-factor' claim - debunked

Empirical evidence shows rescue operations at sea are not a pull-factor. But that suspicion has underpinned a campaign to criminalise NGO actions. Eight legal cases were launched this year alone, bringing the total caseload to 58.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Ocean Viking leaves French port of Marseille

The Ocean Viking chartered by SOS Mediterranee left the French port of Marseille on Sunday (27 June), after almost five days of onboard preparation and sevens days of quarantine.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel saved 369 people on a boat in the middle of the night, some 80 nautical miles off Libya. EUobserver was onboard and witnessed the rescue first hand, in this exclusive by Nikolaj Nielsen.

Feature

The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos

The migrant workers are exploited (by landlords and dairy-businessmen) like slaves. They work up to 14-hours per day, every single day non-stop without any leave, for barely €400 per month. If they get injured, their bosses hide these incidents.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Adrift at sea: an empty wooden boat

After leaving the French port of Marseille on Sunday, the Ocean Viking on Thursday morning spots an empty wooden boat at sea, an eerie prospect of what lies ahead as it plots a course south towards international waters off Libya.

News in Brief

  1. Italian police crack black market for corona-papers
  2. Four dead from devastating Cyprus forest fire
  3. EU plans green tax on aviation fuels
  4. French minister fears 'fourth wave' of virus
  5. Tusk returns to Polish politics to confront 'evil'
  6. EU ambassador in Minsk prepares to leave
  7. EU medicines agency: Double jab 'protects against Delta variant'
  8. EU's Covid-19 travel certificate comes into force

Opinion

'Discriminated, dehumanised' - Denmark's Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees lives were never easy and now with the Danish government's decision to revoke more than 200 residency permits and shift asylum responsibility to third countries, their prospects of living in peace here are bleaker than ever.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Migrant rescue ship preparing for the worst

SOS Mediterranee's rescue coordinator Luisa Albera describes the events surrounding the tragic loss of 130 people in late April.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand
  2. Belarus potash workers call for tougher EU sanctions
  3. Slovenia to push for Western Balkans enlargement
  4. Slovenia's Janša in MEPs' crosshairs This WEEK
  5. The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos
  6. Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'
  7. Public spat with Brussels mars start of Slovenian presidency
  8. Slovenia takes over EU presidency amid wave of criticism

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us