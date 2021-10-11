Monday

11th Oct 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Libya to get new EU-funded boats despite crimes

  • The Libyan coast guard sometimes torch migrant boats. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission aims to deliver new 'P150' class patrol boats to the Libyan coast guard, despite possible crimes against humanity at detention centres where migrants intercepted at sea are often sent.

The planned delivery comes in light of a recent UN rights report describing conditions in Libyan migrant detention centres as a possible crime against humanity.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • A Libyan patrol boat which had chased a boat of migrants into Malta's search and rescue zone. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

The boats will be used by the Libyans to intercept people at sea and return them to Libya where some are likely to end up in such detention centres.

The commission says it had already delivered three rehabilitated boats, also funded by the EU.

But the delivery date for the new P150s remains unclear to the public.

"We will communicate when they are delivered," a commission spokesperson said in an email, last week.

The EU's statement followed a UN human rights council report, citing a litany of crimes at detention centres that "may amount to crimes against humanity."

This includes "reasonable grounds to believe" that acts of murder, torture and rape against migrants form part of a systematic and widespread attack directed at this population.

"Further investigations are required to establish the role of all those involved, directly or indirectly, in these crimes," it said.

When pressed on the UN report, the European Commission denied any responsibility for facilitating their interception and return to the detention centres.

"The main objective of the support is to help contribute to saving lives," said a commission spokesperson, noting that detention centres need to be shut down.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates some 10,000 people are currently detained in the centres.

It said six were killed and at least 24 others injured over the weekend at the Mabani detention centre in Tripoli when armed guards started shooting following a riot and an attempted escape.

More than 3,400 migrants, including 356 women and 144 children, were detained in the overcrowded Mabani centre. Many had been arbitrarily detained, it said.

"Some of our staff who witnessed this incident describe injured migrants in a pool of blood lying on the ground. We are devastated by this tragic loss of life," said the IOM, in a statement.

Those killings also follow renewed Greek support, which recently announced plans to start training the Libyan coast guard.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children
  2. Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand
  3. Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children

The Libyan Coast Guard intercepted a wooden boat of 30 people some 10 nautical miles inside Malta's search and rescue zone. But then suddenly let them go, allowing the Ocean Viking to perform its first rescue since leaving Marseille.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel saved 369 people on a boat in the middle of the night, some 80 nautical miles off Libya. EUobserver was onboard and witnessed the rescue first hand, in this exclusive by Nikolaj Nielsen.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

The Libyan coast guard actively works with smugglers and are run by a militia, an ex-Libyan lieutenant police officer. The EU is buying the guard three new P150 high speed patrol boats.

Dozen ministers want EU to finance border walls

Interior ministers from 12 member states are demanding the EU finance border-wall projects to stop migrants entering through Belarus, in a further push towards a fortress Europe.

Frontex documents 'collective expulsion' in Lithuania

Collective expulsions of people seeking asylum violates the European Convention of Human Rights. At least 14 reports of collective expulsions in Lithuania have been lodged by officers from the EU's border agency, Frontex.

News in Brief

  1. Babiš and Zeman's future uncertain in Czech Republic
  2. Italy arrests political leaders of anti-vax riot
  3. UK wants to boot EU court out of Ireland deal
  4. Austrian leader resigns over corruption fiasco
  5. Sputnik V delay caused by Russia, EU says
  6. IMF chief Georgieva risks losing job over China report
  7. Secret US troops in Taiwan for at least a year
  8. EU and US urge China to do more on climate

Exclusive

Germany leads objections to Balkan/Eastern visa-free travel

Unlawful residency and unfounded asylum claims from some western Balkan states, plus Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, is triggering discussions on suspending visa-free travel to the EU - led by Germany, France and Italy.

Activists: 'More deaths' expected on Polish-Belarus border

The European Commission has demanded Warsaw "ensure that people at the border are given the necessary care and assistance". But activists say without any help, more stranded people along the Polish-Belarus border will likely die as temperatures plummet.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament

Latest News

  1. Call by scholars: Stop instrumentalising antisemitism
  2. High emotions at pro-EU rally in Warsaw
  3. Libya to get new EU-funded boats despite crimes
  4. Raw nerves over Polish verdict in EU This WEEK
  5. Labelling gas as 'green' clashes with EU law, NGO says
  6. Can Salvini stop the League from splitting up?
  7. LGBTIQ rights: Hungary and Poland veto EU children's strategy
  8. Poland questions EU legal primacy in court ruling

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us