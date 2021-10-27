Wednesday

27th Oct 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Most lawmakers unhappy with lead MEP's asylum bill

By

Listen to article

Sweden's centre-right MEP Tomas Tobe is facing an uphill battle with fellow European lawmakers on his latest draft on a core asylum and migration bill, which he says aims to break years of political deadlock among member states.

With the European Commission pressing for the adoption of its asylum package, proposed last year, the latest debacle also bodes ill for a parliament seeking a unified negotiating mandate with the Council, representing member states.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

On Tuesday (26 October), left leaning and liberal MEPs also working on the bill, eviscerated Tobe's draft for carving out search and rescues and restricting family reunifications in a regulation governing asylum and migration management.

The European Commission's original draft provided for greater ease of family reunifications, proposing, among other things, that people who have obtained diplomas in a member state should be able to have their asylum request heard there.

It also included plans to help countries like Italy when it comes to sharing out arriving asylum seekers rescued at sea.

But Tobe has removed it, arguing that the so-called 'solidarity mechanism' on search and rescue would be better served under one overarching system.

"For me, I think it was important to make sure that we have one strong mechanism," he said, noting he was up for discussions on revisions.

Socialists say 'no' to Tobe

Aside from the far-right and conservatives, all other political groups took issue with it.

"We can't support this proposal," said Italy's centre-left MEP Pietro Bartolo.

French liberal Renew Europe Fabienne Keller made similar comments.

"I think this approach will affect the frontline member states who are already under a disproportionate amounts of pressure," she said.

"The relocation mechanism being removed after search and rescues is also concerning," she said.

French Green MEP Damien Careme is also unhappy.

"I am surprised by what you put forward as a middle ground," Careme said of Tobe's proposal.

"It would harm the frontline member states because they would be the only one who are responsible for new arrivals and for asylum seekers," he said.

German Left MEP Cornelia Ernst said she was shocked by the report.

"I wonder whether your colleagues in your group can even support this report," she said, referring to centre-right MEPs from Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain.

Tobe did get some support.

Far-right Italian MEP Annalisa Tardino of the Identity and Democracy Group welcomed his move on search and rescue.

"We appreciate that particular aspect of your report," she said.

So too did Italian Nicola Procaccini of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group).

"It would create a pull factor for irregular migration and would cause problems at sea," he said.

Studies have demonstrated that NGO presence at sea does not lure people to make the journey, a position endorsed by the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

MEPs will have an extra two to three weeks to table counter amendments to Tobe's draft.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Commissions's new migration pact still seeking 'landing zone'
  2. How to break the political deadlock on migration

Analysis

Commissions's new migration pact still seeking 'landing zone'

Last October, the European Commission gave an optimistic outlook on the adoption of its migration and asylum pact. EU commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said its pact on migration was lowering the landing gear - suggesting agreement was possible.

Opinion

How to break the political deadlock on migration

We propose a mandatory solidarity mechanism that allows for flexible options. Every member state will have to contribute in one way or another - through either relocation, return sponsorship or capacity-building measures, writes EPP rapporteur Tomas Tobé MEP.

EU states want more Belarus sanctions

EU heads of state and government on Friday, at a summit in Brussels, demanded more sanctions against Belarus "as a matter of urgency" and want the European Commission to tweak rules governing borders to tackle "state-sponsored smuggling".

Poland doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

Poland doubled the number of troops to 6,000 on its Belarus border, amid an ongoing standoff with stranded migrants - at least seven of whom have died as temperatures start to plummet.

News in Brief

  1. US to add last three EU states to visa-waiver list
  2. German ministry gives thumbs up to Russian pipeline
  3. EU regulator foresees endless battles with Facebook
  4. UK fears three migrants drowned in Channel
  5. Israel joins EU science scheme, despite Palestine clause
  6. Upcoming flu season 'could be severe', EU agency warns
  7. Ukraine wins Dutch case on Crimea gold
  8. Most Poles want Warsaw to back down in EU dispute

Opinion

Frontex: An EU agency gone rogue?

In a Kafka-esque irony, Frontex is withholding public access to documents pertaining to the response of a public institution to a protest by members of the public on grounds that this would violate the "public interest".

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. Environment ministers continue dogfight on energy price hike
  2. Most lawmakers unhappy with lead MEP's asylum bill
  3. More transparency on EU media owners planned for 2022
  4. Europe's deadly border policies
  5. 'Brussels So White' needs action, not magical thinking
  6. How to break the political deadlock on migration
  7. Hedegaard on the hazards of stalling climate action
  8. Belarus exiles in EU fear regime-linked murderers

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us