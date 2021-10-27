Most lawmakers unhappy with lead MEP's asylum bill

Sweden's centre-right MEP Tomas Tobe is facing an uphill battle with fellow European lawmakers on his latest draft on a core asylum and migration bill, which he says aims to break years of political deadlock among member states.

With the European Commission pressing for the adoption of its asylum package, proposed last year, the latest debacle also bodes ill for a parliament seeking a unified negotiating mandate with the Council, representing member states.

On Tuesday (26 October), left leaning and liberal MEPs also working on the bill, eviscerated Tobe's draft for carving out search and rescues and restricting family reunifications in a regulation governing asylum and migration management.

The European Commission's original draft provided for greater ease of family reunifications, proposing, among other things, that people who have obtained diplomas in a member state should be able to have their asylum request heard there.

It also included plans to help countries like Italy when it comes to sharing out arriving asylum seekers rescued at sea.

But Tobe has removed it, arguing that the so-called 'solidarity mechanism' on search and rescue would be better served under one overarching system.

"For me, I think it was important to make sure that we have one strong mechanism," he said, noting he was up for discussions on revisions.

Socialists say 'no' to Tobe

Aside from the far-right and conservatives, all other political groups took issue with it.

"We can't support this proposal," said Italy's centre-left MEP Pietro Bartolo.

French liberal Renew Europe Fabienne Keller made similar comments.

"I think this approach will affect the frontline member states who are already under a disproportionate amounts of pressure," she said.

"The relocation mechanism being removed after search and rescues is also concerning," she said.

French Green MEP Damien Careme is also unhappy.

"I am surprised by what you put forward as a middle ground," Careme said of Tobe's proposal.

"It would harm the frontline member states because they would be the only one who are responsible for new arrivals and for asylum seekers," he said.

German Left MEP Cornelia Ernst said she was shocked by the report.

"I wonder whether your colleagues in your group can even support this report," she said, referring to centre-right MEPs from Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain.

Tobe did get some support.

Far-right Italian MEP Annalisa Tardino of the Identity and Democracy Group welcomed his move on search and rescue.

"We appreciate that particular aspect of your report," she said.

So too did Italian Nicola Procaccini of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group).

"It would create a pull factor for irregular migration and would cause problems at sea," he said.

Studies have demonstrated that NGO presence at sea does not lure people to make the journey, a position endorsed by the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

MEPs will have an extra two to three weeks to table counter amendments to Tobe's draft.