Friday

10th Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan

  • French EU presidency plan seeks to relocate 10,000 people in need of protection, arriving from the Mediterranean (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

Listen to article

Russia's war in Ukraine and its ensuing refugee exodus may complicate French EU presidency plans to get member states to relocate asylum seekers arriving via the Mediterranean Sea.

An EU diplomat told reporters on Thursday (9 June) that the Netherlands, for instance, would not be able to commit to relocating people under the French EU presidency proposal, given the pressure.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The diplomat, who asked not to be named, said that it remains to be seen whether the war would "translate into maybe a lower commitment to relocation or even no commitment to relocation."

The French proposal, a political declaration, seeks to relocate 10,000 people over the span of a year to other EU states and is billed as a temporary measure before a more permanent European Commission plan is installed at a later date.

It means EU states would still have to commit to a relocation target based on GDP and population size, an issue that has in the past roused heated internal political tensions.

However, it is entirely voluntary and also allows them to rescind their relocation commitments should significant numbers of people arrive from elsewhere.

Those who refuse can instead decide to offer cash or other forms of assistance to member states sharing the Mediterranean coastline and under migratory pressure.

With the exception of two eastern EU states, most are said to be onboard but it remains unclear how many will agree to relocate asylum seekers.

Prior to the war in Ukraine, a so-called 'coalition of the willing' of EU states had pressed for relocation as part of the broader push for asylum and migration reforms.

But the EU diplomat said some in that coalition are also facing a lot of pressure on their reception systems.

"I think the real question will be how many people will be able to actually commit to relocation," said the diplomat.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Thursday said 4.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been registered throughout Europe.

Of those, some 3.2 million have been given EU temporary protection or similar national protection schemes, granting them access to work permits and other benefits.

The French proposal will be discussed among EU interior ministers on Friday in Luxembourg.

Any decision or commitment on relocations will have to be made at the "highest political levels," noted the EU diplomat.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU presidency drafts 'solidarity' declaration on migrants
  2. Austria contests French claim on migration accord
  3. Lead MEP wants 'mandatory relocation' in EU asylum law
Lead MEP wants 'mandatory relocation' in EU asylum law

Spanish centre-left MEP Juan Lopez Aguilar chairs the European Parliament's civil liberties committee and is the lead on the crisis regulation, a bill presented by the EU commission last September as part of its migration and asylum pact.

Frontex caretaker leader could face EU court

Lawyers at front-LEX, a Dutch-based civil society organisation, are threatening legal action against EU border agency Frontex unless it suspends operations in Greece.

Frontex left 'traumatised' says caretaking leadership

Aija Kalnaja took over Frontex as a caretaker after its executive director Fabrice Leggeri resigned last month. On Monday, she promised more transparency and better management of the Warsaw-based agency.

News in Brief

  1. Russia: Western cyber attacks could lead to 'military clash'
  2. French diplomat to be new EU ambassador in Russia
  3. ECB exits negative interest rates
  4. Report: EU mulls cloud computing ban on Russia
  5. Bulgaria seeks EU guarantees for North Macedonia-Nato deal
  6. Kangaroo court sets death penalty for Brits and Moroccan
  7. EU tells Hungary to suspend 'dual price' petrol measure
  8. EU calls on countries not to buy stolen Ukraine grain

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe

Latest News

  1. ECB exits negative rates, amid fears of a new eurocrisis
  2. MEPs call on EU countries to wait for Poland's rule-of-law reform
  3. Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan
  4. Brussels approves Spanish-Portuguese state-aid price-cap
  5. IT bugs haunt work of EU fraud busters
  6. EU seeks emergency gas supply deal with Egypt and Israel
  7. How industry watered-down new EU supply chain rules
  8. EU wargames fictional crisis in West Africa

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us