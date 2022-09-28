Wednesday

28th Sep 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

Meloni's navy-blockade plan to stop Libya migrants 'unlikely'

  • The Libyan Coast Guard also enters search and rescue zones controlled by the Maltese (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

Listen to article

Italy's incoming far-right government will most likely attempt to usher in reforms to deny people their right to asylum.

But some of the ideas put forward by the expected premier-to-be Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party are unlikely to see the light of day.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Among them is a proposal for a "European military mission, carried out in agreement with the Libyan authorities," to stop people from fleeing towards Italy.

"The question of sending military ships is not a possibility I would consider real," said Luca Masera, a professor at University of Bresvia and a member of Italy's Association for Juridical Studies on Immigration (ASGI).

Italy was already in 2012 condemned by the European Court of Human Rights for having intercepted at sea and then returned to Libya a group of 200 people.

Government authorities are obliged to abide by international human rights law, even if people are intercepted at high seas.

One way of getting around the ECHR ruling is having the Libyans do the interceptions and returns instead.

This was the underlying premise behind the creation of a Libyan search-and-rescue zone in mid-2018.

The newly-minted zone was in a maritime area that had previously been mostly coordinated by the Italian coast guard.

It was also created following a 2017 agreement between Libya and Italy by its then interior minister, Marco Minniti under the centre-left government of Paolo Gentiloni.

The agreement helps finance the Libyan coast guard, including with boats, who then prevent departures in the first place.

The Libyans were also getting help from the European Union under the pretext of saving lives at sea.

More of the same

Meloni still hasn't offered details behind how such a plan would work in practice.

But a more likely scenario suggests Italy will simply continue to support the Libyans in the deal first agreed by Minniti in 2017.

That means more money and boats for the Libyan coast guard.

What is possibly more feasible is Meloni's idea of offshoring the entire asylum process to countries outside the European Union.

"Maybe she will look for agreements with Tunisia, that seems the most likely but this is also the death for the right-to-asylum," said Masera.

However, Meloni only has to look to Denmark's minority social democrat government for inspiration.

Earlier this month, they announced a deal with Rwanda, in the hopes of one day transferring its asylum seekers to the country.

Denmark's immigration and integration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek attempted to frame it as a humane response to tackling people smugglers.

The UK government plans to do the same, claiming such measures would reduce numbers crossing the English Channel.

Meloni has called such centres "hotspots", a term first coined by the EU in 2015 as a solution for an efficient and streamlined asylum management.

Among the most notorious hotspots was Moria, a ghetto-like encampment on the Greek island of Lesbos that was torched to the ground in late 2020 and then abandoned.

Whatever the new Meloni government, which is set to take over in October, puts forward, the political signals paints a bleak outlook for migration in general.

NGO search and rescue vessels will likely be hit with more administrative fines and paperwork, forcing them to remain moored at ports.

And efforts by Matteo Salvini during his time as interior minister in 2018 to dismantle public reception facilities and services for asylum seekers will also likely resume.

But Italy also has a functional judiciary to challenge Meloni's impulses, notes Francesca De Vittor, a professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in northern Italy.

"We have a constitution, we have a constitutional court, and we have a working judicial system," she said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU makes bogus claims on Libya coast guard safety
  2. Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'
  3. 'No progress in years' in Libya, says UN migration body
EU makes bogus claims on Libya coast guard safety

The European Commission continues to claim its actions supporting the Libyan coast guard are designed to save lives at sea. But those intercepted are often sent to detention centres where they face torture, rape and murder.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

The Libyan coast guard actively works with smugglers and are run by a militia, an ex-Libyan lieutenant police officer. The EU is buying the guard three new P150 high speed patrol boats.

EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check

The EU wants to finalise the overhaul of the migration and asylum laws before the end of the current mandate in 2024. But big issues on solidarity remain unsolved, including in the European Parliament.

UN aid official : 'Don't forget women of Yemen'

Authorities in northern Yemen have been accused of 'Talibanisation' by a senior UN refugee agency official — following repressive restrictions on Yemeni female aid workers.

EU mulls 'specialised teams' to counter migration abroad

The EU is exploring ways to further crack down on irregular migration at its overseas missions, including the use of "specialised teams". Such missions are found in places like Niger, Libya, Mali, Somali, Iraq and elsewhere.

Opinion

Could blockchain help EU process asylum claims?

Asylum proceedings are one of the biggest issues with the EU's migration policy, and digital identification through blockchain to register and track refugees would be an instrumental step towards the level of necessary reform.

News in Brief

  1. EU okays €21bn Covid-recovery funding for Italy amid concern
  2. Greece pitches new EU fund to tackle energy prices
  3. Hungary says sanctions 'harming Europe more than Russia'
  4. France aims to start building new nuclear reactors by 2027
  5. Polish PM thinks it's 'clear' Nord Stream leaks are act of sabotage
  6. Former Jobbik MEP sentenced to prison for Russia spying
  7. There is a 'really big hole' in the Nord Stream pipeline
  8. Danish PM suspects Nord Stream leaks may be sabotage

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  5. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling

Latest News

  1. Meloni's navy-blockade plan to stop Libya migrants 'unlikely'
  2. Underwater explosions were detected near Nord Stream leaks
  3. EU countries stall new pesticide rules, blame Ukraine war
  4. The UN's Uyghur report must push EU into China sanctions
  5. Russian diamonds ban 'would cost 10,000 jobs', Antwerp claims
  6. EU should admonish less, and listen more, to the Global South
  7. Foul play suspicions in Nord Stream leaks
  8. 'Collective guilt' — the dilemma of penalising Russia's opposition

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us