Friday

28th Apr 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Frontex policy on rights-abusing EU states 'not fit for purpose'

  • Frontex has some 518 agents working in Greece, plus 11 boats and 30 patrol cars, as well as other equipment, at Greece’s external borders (Photo: Frontex)

By

Listen to article

Rules requiring the EU's border agency Frontex to suspend operations in member states where rights are being violated "are not fit for purpose", according to a European Commission official.

The comment was made to MEPs on Thursday (27 April) by Corinna Ullrich, a European Commission official from the internal affairs division DG Home.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Ullrich is carrying out an evaluation of the rules underpinning the Warsaw-based agency, which is aiming to have some 10,000 armed EU border guards under its command.

Among the rules is a so-called article 46 whereby the agency's executive director can terminate any activity if there are serious and persistent violations of fundamental rights.

"We are not sure that actually article 46 is really fit for purpose as it as it stands," she said.

"We also think it's a bit naive to think that this is a decision that can be taken by the executive director on his own," she said, noting that such decisions are political.

Frontex has only once ever triggered the article, in early 2021, following a European Court of Justice ruling condemning Hungary over illegal pushbacks into Serbia.

But widespread reports of abuse in other border regions, such as in Greece, have failed to illicit a similar reaction.

The New York Times earlier this year revealed that the agency's top human rights chief had recommended it stop operating in Greece.

And a recent report by the Greek Council for Refugees, an NGO, says that pushbacks of refugees to Turkey are widespread and involve humiliation, illegal detention and physical and sexual abuse.

In April, a Greek minister said some 270,000 people had been deterred from crossing the Evros border with Turkey in 2022.

Frontex has over 500 standing corps officers and staff working in Greece, both at the mainland and on the islands in the Aegean.

The agency also deploys 11 boats and 30 patrol cars, as well as other equipment, at Greece's external borders.

Hans Leijtens, its new executive-director, has said in the past that he would "have absolutely no constraints in applying article 46 if we arrive at that point."

But the mood appears to be shifting.

Frontex's fundamental rights officer, Jonas Grimheden, has argued since 2021 that the agency should not pull out where rights are being violated.

"Reversed article 46 would be the way to go. So meaning more Frontex, more presence," he said again, earlier this week.

When pressed, a European Commission's spokesperson on Friday would not say if they intend to amend the article.

The European Commission's evaluation of the agency's regulation to assess whether the rules are working must be completed by December.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Frontex suspends operations in Hungary
  2. Frontex rights officer suggests 'more Frontex' needed in Greece
  3. Pushbacks - could more Frontex, not less, be solution?

Exclusive

Frontex suspends operations in Hungary

The EU's border and coast guard agency, Frontex will suspend operations in Hungary. The move follows a European Court of Justice ruling in December demanding Hungary stop pushing people back into Serbia.

Lithuania law to allow 'volunteer' border guards to use violence

Lithuania's parliament passed a controversial new law allowing volunteers from around Europe to join its national border guard force — while giving them the right to use violence against asylum seekers and migrants crossing in from Belarus.

MEPs lay out asylum vision as majority back fence funds

MEPs leading files on the EU asylum reform want binding relocations of asylum seekers in times of crisis, a contentious issue for member states. But some capitals will be pleased that most MEPs also endorsed EU funding for border fences.

Lithuania law to allow 'volunteer' border guards to use violence

Lithuania's parliament passed a controversial new law allowing volunteers from around Europe to join its national border guard force — while giving them the right to use violence against asylum seekers and migrants crossing in from Belarus.

MEPs lay out asylum vision as majority back fence funds

MEPs leading files on the EU asylum reform want binding relocations of asylum seekers in times of crisis, a contentious issue for member states. But some capitals will be pleased that most MEPs also endorsed EU funding for border fences.

Latest News

  1. Frontex policy on rights-abusing EU states 'not fit for purpose'
  2. German cannabis reform: more mirrors than smoke?
  3. The Green Deal's deadly secret — asbestos removal
  4. Erdoğan's propaganda machine faces ultimate test
  5. For the EU disabled, earning money can mean losing benefits
  6. EU fixing to leave Bangui, as Russian influence grows
  7. An interesting Czech vs Slovak split over China policy
  8. Why a cacophony of EU voices on China is a good thing

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  4. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  5. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  6. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality
  5. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us