Wednesday

26th Jul 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU Ombudsman opens probe into Frontex role in Greece boat tragedy

  • The shipwreck led to an estimated more than 500 people drowning in mid-June, one of the worst tragedies in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

By

Listen to article

The EU Ombudsman on Wednesday (26 July) launched an investigation into the role of the bloc's border agency Frontex in the 14 June sinking of the Adriana trawler that led to more than 500 people drowning — one of the single death-tolls in the Mediterranean Sea.

"A tragedy of this magnitude requires all those involved to reflect on their responsibilities and to be clear to the public who is accountable for these deaths," said EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"My office will focus on the role of Frontex as we try to piece together the events that led to the capsizing of the boat and the deaths of at least 500 people," she added. 

The EU's watchdog body has requested access to several documents, including the official reports about how events unfolded that day and other reports concerning recent incidents in the Mediterranean Sea with significant loss of life.

O'Reilly's inquiry adds to two investigations initiated by the Greek government—one targeting the people smugglers it blames responsible for the disaster, and the other scrutinising the actions of the Greek coastguard.

She said her office will be collaborating with the Greek ombudsman Andreas Pottakis, who is also investigating the handling of the Adriana boat by the Greek authorities.

Frontex said it spotted the Adriana trawler, a vessel carrying hundreds of migrants leaving from Libya, on 13 June with a surveillance aircraft. Given that they were running low on fuel, it alerted Greek and Italian authorities about the sighting and then returned to base.

Earlier in July, the head of the EU's border agency Hans Leijtens said Frontex offered on two occasions to early deploy one of their drones — but the Greeks never responded.

"It has been reported that in this instance Frontex alerted the Greek authorities to the ship's presence and offered assistance but it is not clear what else it could or should have done," said O'Reilly, arguing that migration in Europe will continue and that the EU must find a way to uphold the human rights of migrants.

"It is up to the EU to ensure that it acts in a way that maintains fundamental rights and does not lose sight of the human suffering that compels people to seek a better life beyond their home countries," she warned.

On Wednesday, the EU Ombudsman also revealed that she will be looking into the recent EU migration deal with Tunisia and its impact on human rights.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Depriving migrants of food is policy in an EU member state — Greece
  2. Frontex silent on report to withdraw from Greece
  3. UN envoy criticises Greece for human right defenders crackdown
  4. EU says Libya needs more boats after latest drowning tragedy
Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO

Tunisian security forces have been committing serious abuses against black African migrants, says leading NGO Human Rights Watch. The findings comes against the backdrop of a EU-Tunisia deal to stem migration flows.

Opinion

Spanish EU presidency must reach deal on migration reform

If we fail to seize momentum, a reform of the EU's asylum and migration system will disappear over the horizon, further condemning Europe to its current, dysfunctional system. The Spanish EU presidency has a huge responsibility on its shoulders.

Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO

Tunisian security forces have been committing serious abuses against black African migrants, says leading NGO Human Rights Watch. The findings comes against the backdrop of a EU-Tunisia deal to stem migration flows.

Latest News

  1. Little love from Africa for Putin at lavish summit
  2. EU Ombudsman opens probe into Frontex role in Greece boat tragedy
  3. A wealth of jobs, but poor wages: Europe in 2023
  4. The visa downside of digital nomads’ Instagram lifestyle
  5. Five frontline EU states push to extend Ukraine grain ban
  6. EU banks in Russia: next in line for asset-grab?
  7. ECB rate hikes see corporate loans drop to record low
  8. Silencing Muslim voices: France's authoritarian security state

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us