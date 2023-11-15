Thursday

16th Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU proposes online platform to match legal migrants with jobs

  • Margaritis Schinas, vice-president of EU Commission: 'Europe is engaged in a global race for talent'. Although unemployment in the EU is at a record low of six percent (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

On Wednesday (15 November), the EU Commission proposed a regulation to create an online matching platform — the EU Talent Pool — to improve the recruitment of workers from countries outside the EU, and fill gaps in European labour markets.

The tool is aimed at workers who are not already in the EU and is intended not only to address acute labour shortages, but to keep the EU competitive on the international stage — and to disincentivise illegal migration.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Europe is engaged in a global race for talent the same way that we are fighting a global race for raw materials or energy against very powerful competitors," Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the EU commission, said at the press conference on Wednesday.

The EU Talent Pool, together with the legal framework for migration that the EU executive hopes to have in place by the end of this year or early next, will be the way to compete with the economies of Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and Canada.

The platform allows employers and third-country nationals to match according to skills, but especially in areas where the EU suffers from labour shortages.

"Our drive to fill labour market gaps has to start at home (...), but labour migration can be an important complementary means of filling persistent gaps," Schinas said.

Although unemployment in the EU is at a record low of six percent, three percent of jobs are still unfilled.

EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson mentioned some of the sectors with the most pressing shortages: construction and healthcare, but also care for the elderly, transport, or the jobs that will emerge from the green and digital transitions that Europe is now undertaking.

Already, 13 percent of the EU's key workers come from outside the EU, but cooperation with partner countries is still fragmented and has more to offer, the commissioners said.

The EU is therefore turning to legal migration as a response to these challenges, which will increase as the working-age population shrinks in the coming years due to demographic challenges (from 265 million in 2022 to 258 million in 2030.)

Yet there is no intention to change the legal basis for these workers to cross European borders to reside and work.

"This talent pool is not about challenging the national competence on deciding quotas or numbers for labour migration," Johansson told reporters. "It is about facilitating the recruitment of the rights skills as easily and swift as possible".

The platform will only help to bring the two sides together and avoid so-called 'brain waste'.

According to Eurostat, almost four-out-of-ten third-country workers were overqualified for their job in 2022.

The platform will also be voluntary. It will be up to each country to decide whether it wants to be part of it or not, and which occupations it wants to add or remove from the list of 42 occupations that are currently in short supply across the EU.

The list includes software developers, accountants, waiters, environmental engineers, electrical mechanics, cleaners, and bus and tram drivers.

The commission would not give a figure for the number of workers it expects to attract, but Schinas stressed that "as many as possible" would be needed to fill vacancies.

As for how these new flows will affect countries that choose not to participate, both commissioners were clear that residence permits will be issued by national authorities and that the single permit is still under review.

This means that the legal basis for moving from one country to another will not change. But that in any case, the attractiveness of the system will make it a tool to be used "rather than ignored", and that these are legal, documented migrants.

The design of the platform will be similar to the European job mobility portal EURES, which only works for intra-European mobility and has more than four million job advertisements.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages
  2. Gaza war 'pressing' EU on Egypt anti-migrant deal
  3. Report: EU 'single permit' risks migrant exploitation
  4. Women at risk from shoddy EU laws on domestic workers
EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages

The EU has unveiled a "toolkit" based on migration, parents, youth and older people, after EU states raised concerns about the impact of an ageing population on public finances — but what does it contain?

Report: EU 'single permit' risks migrant exploitation

The commission is reviewing the 2011 single permit directive for third-country nationals to live and work in the EU. A new study shows that its design facilitates the exploitation and increases the dependency of migrant workers on their employers.

Latest News

  1. German constitutional court strikes down €60bn climate fund
  2. Report details what 'middle powers' really think of EU
  3. EU proposes online platform to match legal migrants with jobs
  4. Is Luxembourg the weak link in EU and Nato security?
  5. Forever chemicals will be the 'new asbestos', investors warn
  6. Will EU give greenlight to finance industry to fuel climate crisis?
  7. Trapped: the Palestinians trying to get back into Gaza
  8. Why Spain's amnesty deal with Catalans is source of resentment

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us