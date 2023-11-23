Friday

24th Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Finland forces Russia-incoming asylum seekers north of Arctic Circle

  • Finland spooked by 35 asylum seekers at the Salla border crossing point (Photo: Finnish Border Guard)

By

Listen to article

Asylum seekers arriving by land in Finland from Russia will now be required to lodge applications some 300km north of the Arctic Circle — at the remote Raja-Jooseppi border post.

"This is Finnish winter time," said Annu Lehtinen, executive director of the Finnish Refugee Council, speaking to EUobserver on Thursday (23 November). "I think our biggest concern was that if the whole eastern border would have been closed for asylum seekers," she said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Finland has closed all other border crossing with Russia after some 700 people since August arrived seeking international protection.

Many are reportedly from war-torn countries like Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen. Others come from Kenya, Morocco and Pakistan.

Despite the relative low numbers, the EU's border guard Frontex is now sending an extra 50 officers to Finland in what appears to be an increasing panic.

Frontex chief Hans Leijtens framed the issue as a security threat, noting that the Warsaw-based agency stands "against hybrid challenges affecting one of its members".

Only earlier this week, Ylva Johansson, the EU's home affairs commissioner, said that the possibility to apply for asylum would be maintained at the Vartius and Salla border crossings in Finland.

She evoked past grievances with Belarus, where thousands had sought to cross into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, leading to a clamp down on borders amid reports of rights abuses and illegal pushbacks.

And also she blamed Russia for stoking tensions by shuffling people to Finland in response to Helsinki joining Nato in April.

The Spanish EU presidency seemed less convinced.

"It remains to be seen whether the situation in Finland actually constitutes a case of the instrumentalisation of migrants," said Ángeles Moreno Bau, speaking on behalf of the presidency.

Meanwhile, applications for asylum in Finland have been on the downward trend since 2017, according to the Finnish Immigration Service.

And the past 11 months have seen around 7,000 decisions on asylum, of which just over 44 percent were positive.

Estonia worried

Estonia is also now increasingly worried because 75 people, mostly from Somalia and Syria, had tried to enter their border from Russia.

They say none claimed asylum, amid fears it could escalate due to an alleged orchestrated Russian plot.

"[The] ongoing migration pressure on Europe's eastern border is a hybrid attack operation," an Estonian spokesperson for the interior minister told Reuters.

Last summer, Estonia passed legislation which rights defenders says attempts to legalise collective pushbacks.

"This is of course against the European Convention on Human Rights but also the European Union's asylum aquis," said Eero Janson of the Estonian Refugee Council.

Janson said the legislation was passed in response to the 2021 Belarus incursions, as well as EU-wide proposals on crisis and instrumentalisation that aim to achieve similar objectives.

This comes despite most people fleeing war and conflict end up in neighbouring countries elsewhere around the world, or are internally displaced within their own country.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says low and middle-income countries host 75 percent of the world's refugees and other people in need of international protection.

But with few other options to enter the EU, some prospective asylum seekers have also for years attempted dangerous and costly trips for the chance to gain international protection in Europe.

At over 90 percent, Syrians have also consistently had some of the highest recognition rates for asylum in the EU.

And in August, they ranked as the largest group of people seeking asylum for the first time in an EU member state, followed by Afghans, Venezuelans and Colombians.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Asylum seekers biking into Finland from Russia
  2. New deregulation will see EU states cherry-picking asylum law

Opinion

New deregulation will see EU states cherry-picking asylum law

Through a mechanism to be discussed on Wednesday, member states would permanently be able to derogate at will from their obligations under EU asylum law — de fact creating a cherry-picking system between EU member states.

EU proposes online platform to match legal migrants with jobs

The EU Commission has proposed a platform that would bring together EU employers and non-EU workers. The aim? To address the pressing labour shortages facing the EU-27, but also to boost competitiveness — and discourage illegal migration.

Latest News

  1. Finland forces Russia-incoming asylum seekers north of Arctic Circle
  2. 'Fucking furious': MEPs urge action on gender violence
  3. EU approves €920m for Hungary, despite rule-of-law fears
  4. How Wilders' Dutch extremism goes way beyond Islamophobia
  5. Will EU climate chief Hoekstra come clean before COP28?
  6. Far-right Islamophobe Wilders wins Dutch election
  7. Luxembourg spy chief resigns in 'toxic' climate
  8. Dutch elections veering far-right after Wilders' mildness feign

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us