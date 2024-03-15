Friday

15th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. Migration

Commission divisions open over asylum ahead of EU elections

  • "If your question is about whether the pact opens for a solution, which could look like what the UK is doing with Rwanda, the answer is no," says Ylva Johannson, EU migration commissioner. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

Divisions over migration policy within the European Commission have opened ahead of the European elections.

Earlier this week, Ylva Johansson, the EU commissioner for migration, poured cold water on ideas to mirror a troubled plan by the UK to outsource asylum processing to Rwanda.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

A similar proposal was inserted into the political manifesto of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) and endorsed by European commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her bid for a second term.

But Johansson, a Swedish socialist, said such ideas are not allowed under revised EU laws, known as the pact on migration and asylum.

"If your question is about whether the pact opens for a solution, which could look like what the UK is doing with Rwanda, the answer is no," she told reporters in Strasbourg.

And to drive her point, she said people applying for asylum in Europe cannot be sent away to another country. "There's no open front for that in the pact," she said.

A recent Italy deal with Albania differs because it is under Italian jurisdiction and successful asylum applicants would be transferred to Italy, she said. And concepts deeming a country safe are also fine, she said, noting EU states can dismiss asylum claims on that basis before returning them there.

EPP and Rwanda

But her comment against Rwanda is politically significant. It follows von der Leyen's announcement that she hopes to secure a second term as commission president.

Earlier this month, she declared her candidacy under the EPP political banner and backed its manifesto that echoes the UK plans to outsource asylum to Rwanda.

The manifesto says anyone applying for asylum in the EU could also be transferred to a safe third country and undergo the asylum process there. "In the case of a positive outcome, the safe third country will grant protection to the applicant onsite," it said.

Rights campaigners say this is unlawful, noting the mounting legal problems faced by the UK government as well as costs. Among the dissenting voices is Stephanie Pope, a migration policy expert at Oxfam, an international aid organisation.

"Cynical plans to deport asylum seekers to non-EU countries contradict international, European and EU law," she said, in an emailed statement.

"This is proven by the fact that courts have prevented a single deportation to Rwanda so far," she added.

Similar views were expressed by Catherine Woollard who heads the Brussels-based European Council on Refugees and Exiles.

"First, the manifesto suggests refusing entry at the borders if the safe third country concept is applied and humanitarian pathways with 'quotas' are in place. In these circumstances, it will not become lawful to deny access to people seeking asylum at the borders. Under EU and international law states still have an obligation to allow access to an asylum procedure," she said.

And she also took issue with ideas to temporarily suspend asylum applications, should Belarus or Russia for example, shuffle people across an EU border.

"This highlights a strange paradox in the manifesto — why is it arguing for 'a fundamental change in European asylum law' when the EU has just concluded eight years of reform?," she said, adding that those reforms were largely driven by the EPP.

The far-right

The EPP is courting the far-right by doubling down on migration amid polls suggesting their voters will turn out en masse. And its president, German Manfred Weber, has in the past demanded the EU finance border walls in statements that appear to appease the far-right.

Last year, the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) declared Weber their "poster boy" in stemming migration. "If he is adopting our policies, then maybe he should come and work for us," said an ID spokesperson.

But it is unclear if the EPP gamble to seize far-right voters will work.

Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, has described the December agreement on the EU's asylum pact as a means to curtail far-right.

But a late January study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), a think tank, still predicts big wins for the far right. It said the ID will likely gain an additional 40 seats in the European Parliament.

Schinas, a centre-right Greek politician, is now framing opposition to the pact by equating support to Russia's president Vladimir Putin, a wanted war criminal.

"Who doesn't like the agreement on the pact? Putin's friends do not like the agreement on the pact — the extreme right and the extreme left, they are sniping against the pact," he said, earlier this week in Strasbourg.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU Parliament will see far-right surge at election, study says
  2. Von der Leyen endorses EPP's Rwanda plan to offshore asylum
  3. Election in sight, EU mood music changes on offshoring asylum
  4. EU states embedded 'Rwanda clause' into new asylum rules

Analysis

Election in sight, EU mood music changes on offshoring asylum

Designating a country like Rwanda as 'safe' under EU rules to send an asylum-seeker there requires strict conditions to be met first. But a backdoor clause introduced into EU legislation allows a future commission to strip out those requirements.

Egypt eyes $5-6bn in EU cash under migrant deal

Egypt expects to receive between $5-$6bn [€4.6-€6.5bn] in funding from the EU under a major 'cash for migrant control' pact which is set to be finalised this weekend when EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen travels to Cairo.

Analysis

Election in sight, EU mood music changes on offshoring asylum

Designating a country like Rwanda as 'safe' under EU rules to send an asylum-seeker there requires strict conditions to be met first. But a backdoor clause introduced into EU legislation allows a future commission to strip out those requirements.

Latest News

  1. Commission divisions open over asylum ahead of EU elections
  2. EU says 'famine' in Gaza, as Israel vows Rafah invasion
  3. Scepticism surrounds Russian space nuke allegations
  4. MEPs confirm decision to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds
  5. Podcast: Portugese elections, EPP's Von der Leyen, Ukraine
  6. World in crisis: 300 million people now in need of aid
  7. EU Parliament to agree fledgling ethics body
  8. Ukrainian girl tells story of Russian child abductions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us