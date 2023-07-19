Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO

Tunisian security forces have been committing serious abuses against black African migrants, says leading NGO Human Rights Watch.
The findings in a report out on Wednesday (19 July) comes as the EU and Tunisia signed a deal to stem migration flows.
Based on interviews with migrants and refugees, as well as Tunisian-based civil society, the report says the violence has been com...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.