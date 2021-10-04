Ad
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban views migration as a national security threat (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary only EU state against bill to attract skilled migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary is the only EU state voting against a bill aiming to lure highly-qualified immigrants to work in Europe, despite Budapest attracting only six such people in 2019.

An EU document dated 24 September says Hungary "does not consider either necessary or appropriate the further harmonisation of the relevant rules in the field of legal migration."

"Hungary opposes any restriction on the application of labour market test beyond the provisions currently in force," it said.

