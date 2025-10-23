Ad
euobserver
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg. In May, nine EU states including Poland, Italy and Denmark, suggested that the human rights court was constraining their ability to act for public safety, particularly over immigration, and had strayed beyond its original mandate (Photo: barnyz)

Meloni's push to 'reform' ECHR gains ground after summit breakfast

Migration
EU Political
Brussels,

The European Convention on Human Rights is coming under increasing pressure, as member states met at their Brussels summit to discuss how to more easily deport migrants convicted of crimes.

Breakfast talks, held early Thursday (23 October) ahead of the summit, were attended by leaders from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Latvia, I...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
MigrationEU Political

Related articles

We all lose when politicians attack the European Court of Human Rights
EU rewards Egypt's strongman Sisi with cash and access
Trump praised 'crime-free Egypt, but it's the EU who's paying for the repression
Mauritania will not host any European deportation centres, government says
Isis still present in Syria says Jordan, as refugee returns slow down
EU ministers brace for clash over migrant returns as solidarity issue looms again
Sweden to deport migrants who spent just one day in jail, says minister
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg. In May, nine EU states including Poland, Italy and Denmark, suggested that the human rights court was constraining their ability to act for public safety, particularly over immigration, and had strayed beyond its original mandate (Photo: barnyz)

Tags

MigrationEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections