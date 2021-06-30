Migrant rescues: 'You can't save everyone'

The whirl of the twin 115 horsepower engines picks up as the propellers of the three-tonne rescue speed boat churns the choppy blue waters somewhere east of Sardinia.
"You ready? Let's do this!" says Jeremie [EUobserver is only using the first names of crew members] to his three-man crew on the speed boat, coined the Easy 1.
Within moments the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking begins to recede on the horizon, as Easy 1 hits over 40 knots per hour.
"Okay," says Jeremie, signal...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.
Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.