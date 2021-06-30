Migrant rescues: 'You can't save everyone'

The whirl of the twin 115 horsepower engines picks up as the propellers of the three-tonne rescue speed boat churns the choppy blue waters somewhere east of Sardinia.

"You ready? Let's do this!" says Jeremie [EUobserver is only using the first names of crew members] to his three-man crew on the speed boat, coined the Easy 1.

Within moments the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking begins to recede on the horizon, as Easy 1 hits over 40 knots per hour.

"Okay," says Jeremie, signal...