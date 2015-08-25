Germany and France want unified asylum response

France and Germany are pushing for a more unified asylum system, as Berlin opens its doors to Syrians.
On Monday (24 August) in Berlin, French president Francois Hollande and German chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to step up efforts on sharing the increased numbers of migrants entering the EU.
“Germany and France expect all member states to implement fully the right of asylum”, said Merkel.
Hollande said in a statement that “a unified system for the right to asylum” is need...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
