Ad
euobserver
Merkel: 'Germany and France expect all member states to implement fully the right of asylum' (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Germany and France want unified asylum response

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

France and Germany are pushing for a more unified asylum system, as Berlin opens its doors to Syrians.

On Monday (24 August) in Berlin, French president Francois Hollande and German chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to step up efforts on sharing the increased numbers of migrants entering the EU.

“Germany and France expect all member states to implement fully the right of asylum”, said Merkel.

Hollande said in a statement that “a unified system for the right to asylum” is need...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hollande to meet Merkel on migration, Ukraine
Merkel: 'Germany and France expect all member states to implement fully the right of asylum' (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Tags

MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections