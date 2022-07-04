Ex-Frontex chief 'uninvited' from parliament committee

Fabrice Leggeri, the former head of the EU's border police Frontex, sought to attend a European Parliament committee meeting in mid-July.
But a majority of coordinators sitting on the budgetary control committee, where he wanted to appear, have told him to stay away.
The parliament's budgetary control committee supervises how the EU institutions and its agencies spend money.
In May, the European Parliament refused to sign off on the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.