Rescue efforts are mostly done by charity vessels (Photo: noborder network)

Ireland agrees to relocate 10 migrants from Italy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ireland has agreed to take in ten people, out of the some 2,100 that landed on Italian shores last week as another 400 have been stuck on a boat for the past two days.

"Ireland has agreed to take 10 people in the context of relocation efforts from Italy," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday (19 May).

The announcement comes amid a renewed standoff as a German rescue vessel near Italy has been demanding the disembarkation of over 400 people.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

