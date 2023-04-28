Frontex policy on rights-abusing EU states 'not fit for purpose'

Rules requiring the EU's border agency Frontex to suspend operations in member states where rights are being violated "are not fit for purpose", according to a European Commission official.

The comment was made to MEPs on Thursday (27 April) by Corinna Ullrich, a European Commission official from the internal affairs division DG Home.

Ullrich is carrying out an evaluation of the rules underpinning the Warsaw-based agency, which is aiming to have some 10,000 armed EU border guards ...