Ad
euobserver
The Libyan Coast Guard also enters search and rescue zones controlled by the Maltese (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Meloni's navy-blockade plan to stop Libya migrants 'unlikely'

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Italy's incoming far-right government will most likely attempt to usher in reforms to deny people their right to asylum.

But some of the ideas put forward by the expected premier-to-be Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party are unlikely to see the light of day.

Among them is a proposal for a "European military mission, carried out in agreement with the Libyan authorities,"

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'
'No progress in years' in Libya, says UN migration body
EU makes bogus claims on Libya coast guard safety
The Libyan Coast Guard also enters search and rescue zones controlled by the Maltese (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections