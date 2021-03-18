Ad
Frontex says it cannot question the Greek version of events on their alleged illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

Analysis

Frontex scrutiny on rights violations is a PR stunt

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

When it comes to human rights of arriving asylum seekers to European shores, EU rules and procedures are being used as window dressing to feign accountability.

The EU system of checks and balance leans heavily on process, and articles of faith that others are saying and doing what they claim.

But it is a feedback loop that invariably allows violations of fundamental rights to go unpunished.

At stake is the credibility of a European Union and its border agency, Frontex. With ...

MigrationAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

