People helping migrants 'increasingly persecuted in EU'

A number of activists going on trial this week in Greece risk 25 years in jail - for having helped rescue people at sea.

Three were arrested in 2018, while working for the Greek-based Emergency Response Centre International (ECRI), an NGO.

Along with 21other people, they have been charged with people-smuggling, money-laundering, espionage and being members of a criminal organisation.

Some have already spent over 100 days in pre-trial detention before being released on bail: ...