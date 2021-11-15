Ad
People rescuing migrants and asylum seekers face increasing persecution by national authorities (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

People helping migrants 'increasingly persecuted in EU'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A number of activists going on trial this week in Greece risk 25 years in jail - for having helped rescue people at sea.

Three were arrested in 2018, while working for the Greek-based Emergency Response Centre International (ECRI), an NGO.

Along with 21other people, they have been charged with people-smuggling, money-laundering, espionage and being members of a criminal organisation.

Some have already spent over 100 days in pre-trial detention before being released on bail: ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

