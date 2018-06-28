EU leaders take on migration to fight political crisis

The number of migrants coming to Europe may be down 96 percent compared to the peak of 2015, but EU leaders will try on Thursday (28 June) to calm renewed fears of political disintegration by agreeing on new measures to stem migration.

"The stakes are very high. And time is short," European Council president Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday in his invitation letter to heads of state and government.

He pointed out that new political movements were bringing "simple, radical and attra...