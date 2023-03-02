Crotone shipwreck triggers police vs coastguard blame game

As the body count continues to rise from the Crotone shipwreck off the Calabria coast, authorities in Italy are looking for who to blame.

At least 68 people are now confirmed dead, including 16 children, after a 20-metre boat carrying some 200 people crashed onto rocks near the shore last Sunday.

That the Italian authorities had initially classified it as police and not as a rescue operation, despite stormy conditions, is posing serious questions of accountability.

"It is no...