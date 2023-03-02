Ad
At least 68 are confirmed dead, including 16 children (in the white coffins, centre) (Photo: Presidenza della Repubblica Italiana - Official Account)

Crotone shipwreck triggers police vs coastguard blame game

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

As the body count continues to rise from the Crotone shipwreck off the Calabria coast, authorities in Italy are looking for who to blame.

At least 68 people are now confirmed dead, including 16 children, after a 20-metre boat carrying some 200 people crashed onto rocks near the shore last Sunday.

That the Italian authorities had initially classified it as police and not as a rescue operation, despite stormy conditions, is posing serious questions of accountability.

"It is no...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

