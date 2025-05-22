Language battle over 'deportation' shines light on EU spin

The European Commission won't use the word "deportation" to describe kicking out failed asylum seekers and rejected migrants from the European Union.
It is a word loaded with historical horrors of World War II, where Nazi Germany deported millions of Jews to extermination camps in eastern Europe.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.