When is a 'deportation' not a deportation? When the EU calls it a 'forced return' (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

EUobserved

Language battle over 'deportation' shines light on EU spin

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission won't use the word "deportation" to describe kicking out failed asylum seekers and rejected migrants from the European Union.

It is a word loaded with historical horrors of World War II, where Nazi Germany deported millions of Jews to extermination camps in eastern Europe.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

