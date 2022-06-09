Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan

Russia's war in Ukraine and its ensuing refugee exodus may complicate French EU presidency plans to get member states to relocate asylum seekers arriving via the Mediterranean Sea.

An EU diplomat told reporters on Thursday (9 June) that the Netherlands, for instance, would not be able to commit to relocating people under the French EU presidency proposal, given the pressure.

The diplomat, who asked not to be named, said that it remains to be seen whether the war would "translate i...