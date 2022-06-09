Ad
French EU presidency plan seeks to relocate 10,000 people in need of protection, arriving from the Mediterranean (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Russia's war in Ukraine and its ensuing refugee exodus may complicate French EU presidency plans to get member states to relocate asylum seekers arriving via the Mediterranean Sea.

An EU diplomat told reporters on Thursday (9 June) that the Netherlands, for instance, would not be able to commit to relocating people under the French EU presidency proposal, given the pressure.

The diplomat, who asked not to be named, said that it remains to be seen whether the war would "translate i...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

