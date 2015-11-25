Ad
The euro could fail if Schgen fails, EU commission president Juncker has said (Photo: wfbakker2)

Juncker: Euro doesn't make sense without Schengen

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Europe's single currency would come under threat if the Schengen visa-free travel zone fails, EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday, in his first speech to the European Parliament since the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Juncker warned that the euro is pointless if people can't move around freely to use it.

“If the spirit of Schengen leaves us ... we’ll lose more than the Schengen agreement. A single currency doesn’t make sense if Schengen fails,” J...

Eszter Zalan

The euro could fail if Schgen fails, EU commission president Juncker has said

