The inquiry, opened by the European Ombudsman in early November, examines the EU Commission's complicity in the illegal practices at Greece's border (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

MEPs: 'Scale down Frontex operations in some EU states'

by Danny Callaghan, Berlin,

The European Parliament on Thursday (14 December) adopted a resolution calling on the EU border agency Frontex to comply with fundamental rights in border operations, and raising concerns over the situation in Greece, Lithuania and Hungary.

The resolution adds to the mounting pressure on EU institutions, following an inquiry into the commission's complicity in funding illegal border operations in Greece by the EU Ombudsman.

The text was overwhelmingly approved by the parliament,...

Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.

