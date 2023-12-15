MEPs: 'Scale down Frontex operations in some EU states'

The European Parliament on Thursday (14 December) adopted a resolution calling on the EU border agency Frontex to comply with fundamental rights in border operations, and raising concerns over the situation in Greece, Lithuania and Hungary.
The resolution adds to the mounting pressure on EU institutions, following an inquiry into the commission's complicity in funding illegal border operations in Greece by the EU Ombudsman.
The text was overwhelmingly approved by the parliament,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.
Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.