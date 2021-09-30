Ad
EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson (r) will be in Poland on Thursday (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU Commission evasive on Polish/Lithuanian pushbacks

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission was evasive when asked about the legality of push backs of migrants in Poland and Lithuania, which is illegal under EU and international law.

Repeatedly pressed on the issue during a press briefing in Brussels on Wednesday (29 September), it instead said they had questions for Poland.

The Belarus regime under president Alexander Lukashenko has been shuffling people to the border, in retaliation for EU sanctions, an act qualified by the EU as a hybrid war.<...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

