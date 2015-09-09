Ad
euobserver
In the future, changing climate may become a much more powerful factor in causing people to flee their homes (Photo: Mikko Itälahti)

Climate refugees coming to Europe, Juncker warns

Migration
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker warned that “climate refugees” will descend on Europe if government leaders fail to achieve an international climate treaty in Paris in December.

"Tomorrow morning we will have climate refugees", Juncker said on Wednesday (9 September) in his State of the European Union address in Strasbourg.

"We have to act now, we don't have time to lose", the Luxembourgish politician noted, adding that Europe has made "huge efforts" in the fight again...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationGreen Economy

Related articles

Juncker gives first State of the Union speech
Climate activist McKibben: 'not sure we started in time'
Juncker: Migrant quotas must be 'compulsory'
In the future, changing climate may become a much more powerful factor in causing people to flee their homes (Photo: Mikko Itälahti)

Tags

MigrationGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections