EU to fortify external borders to stem migrant flow

The EU is forging ahead with plans to restore control of its external borders amid a refugee crisis unlike anything seen in recent history.
Among the ideas announced in the early morning of Thursday (24 September), is the establishment of EU-run quarantine centres for new asylum arrivals by the end of November and a proposal for an EU border and coast guard system by December.
The gathering in Brussels followed weeks of bickering between member states and tit-for-tat border and ra...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
