EU to fortify external borders to stem migrant flow

The EU is forging ahead with plans to restore control of its external borders amid a refugee crisis unlike anything seen in recent history.

Among the ideas announced in the early morning of Thursday (24 September), is the establishment of EU-run quarantine centres for new asylum arrivals by the end of November and a proposal for an EU border and coast guard system by December.

The gathering in Brussels followed weeks of bickering between member states and tit-for-tat border and ra...