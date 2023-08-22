Ad
Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi's minister of foreign affairs, was in Brussels in February, meeting EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: European Union)

Saudis killed hundreds of migrants, says Human Rights Watch

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Saudi border guards are said to have killed hundreds of largely Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers in the span of 15 months, according to Human Rights Watch.

A 73-page report out Monday (21 August) by the NGO says people attempting to enter the kingdom were shot at close range.

"In some instances, Saudi border guards first asked survivors in which l...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

