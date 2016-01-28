Sweden to expel up to 80,000 rejected asylum seekers

Swedish authorities plan to expel as many as 80,000 migrants whose asylum requests have been rejected.

“We are talking about 60,000 people but the number could climb to 80,000,” interior minister Anders Ygeman was quoted as saying in the Swedish media on Wednesday (27 January).

He later tweeted to say that he did not want to prejudge how many migrants had grounds for asylum.

Sweden, one of the preferred countries of destination for the over 1 million migrants making their ...