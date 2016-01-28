Ad
euobserver
Sweden introduced temporary border checks this year to stop the influx of people (Photo: atranswe)

Sweden to expel up to 80,000 rejected asylum seekers

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Swedish authorities plan to expel as many as 80,000 migrants whose asylum requests have been rejected.

“We are talking about 60,000 people but the number could climb to 80,000,” interior minister Anders Ygeman was quoted as saying in the Swedish media on Wednesday (27 January).

He later tweeted to say that he did not want to prejudge how many migrants had grounds for asylum.

Sweden, one of the preferred countries of destination for the over 1 million migrants making their ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Sweden keen to slow Europe's 'refugee highway'
Sweden must be able to say No to refugees
Domino effect: Denmark follows Sweden on EU border checks
Sweden introduced temporary border checks this year to stop the influx of people (Photo: atranswe)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections