UN agency demands EU stop violence against migrants

Europe needs to stop violence against people seeking asylum, says an UN-related agency.
"The use of excessive force and violence against civilians is unjustifiable," said Eugenio Ambrosi from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a statement on Wednesday (10 February).
Ambrosi said the EU and its member states need to take urgent action against collective expulsions of people.
Severe beatings, theft, and humi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.