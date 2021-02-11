UN agency demands EU stop violence against migrants

Europe needs to stop violence against people seeking asylum, says an UN-related agency.

"The use of excessive force and violence against civilians is unjustifiable," said Eugenio Ambrosi from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a statement on Wednesday (10 February).

Ambrosi said the EU and its member states need to take urgent action against collective expulsions of people.

Severe beatings, theft, and humi...