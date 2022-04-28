Transparency lawsuit filed against Frontex

The EU's border police, Frontex, is being sued for refusing to release documents detailing its working relations with the Libyan coast guard.
The lawsuit was lodged at the EU General Court in Luxembourg in mid-April by the German sea rescue organisation Sea-Watch.
Sea-Watch says they witnessed the Libyan coast guard intercept a boat of 20 people, with the likely help of a Frontex drone, during an incident inside the Maltese rescue zone on 30 July last year.
The alleged pull-...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
