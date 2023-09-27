Germany tightens police checks on Czech and Polish border

Germany on Wednesday (27 September) announced an increase in police checks on its border with Poland and the Czech Republic — in a bid to respond to irregular migration along smuggling routes.

"We want to prevent evasive movements of smugglers through flexible and mobile controls at changing locations," German interior minister Nancy Faeser from the Social Democratic party said. "We must stop the cruel business of smugglers who put human lives at risk for maximum profit."

