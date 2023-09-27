Ad
euobserver
Migration will be top on the agenda of the meeting of EU interior minister in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: Ingeborg Eliassen/Investigate Europe)

Germany tightens police checks on Czech and Polish border

Migration
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Germany on Wednesday (27 September) announced an increase in police checks on its border with Poland and the Czech Republic — in a bid to respond to irregular migration along smuggling routes.

"We want to prevent evasive movements of smugglers through flexible and mobile controls at changing locations," German interior minister Nancy Faeser from the Social Democratic party said. "We must stop the cruel business of smugglers who put human lives at risk for maximum profit."

Faeser ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Lithuania and Latvia also boost Belarus-border security
Fresh dispute may delay EU-wide migration reforms
Blocking minority of EU states risks derailing asylum overhaul
Migration will be top on the agenda of the meeting of EU interior minister in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: Ingeborg Eliassen/Investigate Europe)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections