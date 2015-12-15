Ad
The European commission unveiled its EU border agency (Photo: Freedom House)

EU unveils hard-hitting border control bill

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Dissenting EU states may end up in court or face as-of-yet undefined sanctions if they refuse to let the European Commission dispatch guards to their national borders.

The threat is part of a bill on a European border and coast guard system unveiled on Tuesday (15 December) by the Brussels-executive, which says EU guards can be deployed on the bloc’s external frontiers without the consent of the host state if need be.

EU vice-president Frans Timmermans and EU migration commissione...



InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

