Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm

The Nordic Council's prestigious annual awards ceremony held in Stockholm on Tuesday (29 October) turned into a youth revolt.

At first, Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, was awarded the Nordic Council's environment prize 2019 for her "initiatives that promote sustainable consumption and production by doing more with less".

But Thunberg declined to receive the prize.

"The climate movement does not need more awards. What we need is that those holding power starts lis...