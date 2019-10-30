Ad
The Nordic Council awards in Stockholm was hosted by Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven. Greta Thunberg declined her prize, saying Sweden is emitting too much CO2 (Photo: Nordisk Råd og Nordisk Ministerråd)

Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm

by Lisbeth Kirk, Stockholm,

The Nordic Council's prestigious annual awards ceremony held in Stockholm on Tuesday (29 October) turned into a youth revolt.

At first, Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, was awarded the Nordic Council's environment prize 2019 for her "initiatives that promote sustainable consumption and production by doing more with less".

But Thunberg declined to receive the prize.

"The climate movement does not need more awards. What we need is that those holding power starts lis...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

